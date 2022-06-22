UPDATE: Two Children, Adult Killed In High-Speed Crash In Adams County

The area where the deadly crash occurred, the 2011 Jeep involved in the crash and medevac leaving the scene with Vincent Martin inside. Photo Credit: Facebook/Northeast Adams Fire & EMS (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

More details have been released about a deadly crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, authorities say.

Three coroners, two ambulances, and one medevac were called to the single crash that happened at 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

A 2011 Jeep flew off, driven by Christopher Heflin, flew off the road at a high rate of speed— landing 50 feet off the roadway into a tree in a cow pasture, according to the release.

Heflin, 37, of York, along with two unidentified children died at the scne.

Three passengers in the Jeep were "critically injured" in the crash, authorities say.

An unidentified 17-year-old and April Ditzler, 37, of York, were taken by Community Life Team ambulances, and Vincent Martin, 32, of Gettysburg, was taken via Stat Medevac to Wellspan York Hospital, according to state police.

All three are listed in life-threatening condition as of Thursday, June 23, police say.

The roadway reopened on Wednesday evening but police continue to investigate this deadly crash and ask any witnesses to call PSP at 717-334-8111.

