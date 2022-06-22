ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

UPDATE: Two Children, Adult Killed In High-Speed Crash In Adams County

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4Ywy_0gJi9bjn00
The area where the deadly crash occurred, the 2011 Jeep involved in the crash and medevac leaving the scene with Vincent Martin inside. Photo Credit: Facebook/Northeast Adams Fire & EMS (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

More details have been released about a deadly crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, authorities say.

Three coroners, two ambulances, and one medevac were called to the single crash that happened at 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.

A 2011 Jeep flew off, driven by Christopher Heflin, flew off the road at a high rate of speed— landing 50 feet off the roadway into a tree in a cow pasture, according to the release.

Heflin, 37, of York, along with two unidentified children died at the scne.

Three passengers in the Jeep were "critically injured" in the crash, authorities say.

An unidentified 17-year-old and April Ditzler, 37, of York, were taken by Community Life Team ambulances, and Vincent Martin, 32, of Gettysburg, was taken via Stat Medevac to Wellspan York Hospital, according to state police.

All three are listed in life-threatening condition as of Thursday, June 23, police say.

The roadway reopened on Wednesday evening but police continue to investigate this deadly crash and ask any witnesses to call PSP at 717-334-8111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

'Loving' Brothers Killed In Deadly High-Speed Adams County Crash ID'd

Two more victims of a high-speed crash have been identified— both of whom are children, authorities say. Christopher Heflin, 37, Devin Ditzler, 17, and Kayden Ditzler, 3, all of York City have now been identified as the victims of a single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to Pennsylvania state police and the victims' family.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver In Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Berks County. The vehicle pictured above was seen on surveillance video striking the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, driving through bushes, and hitting more items in the parking lot on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, state police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department.
YORK HAVEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gettysburg, PA
Adams County, PA
Crime & Safety
York, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, PA
Adams County, PA
Accidents
York, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, PA
City
York, PA
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Community Life Team#Wellspan York Hospital#Psp
Daily Voice

Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

100 Animals Including Horses, Sheep, Dogs Rescued From PA Farm After Living In Filth: PSPCA

More than 100 animals including horses, ducks, sheep and dogs living in filth were rescued from a farm in Lancaster County Friday, June 24, over concerns for their welfare. Acting on a tip from a Good Samaritan, officers seized 11 dogs, 27 cats, 5 horses, 4 sheep, 1 goat, 2 turkeys, 32 chicks, 4 guinea hens, 6 hens and 8 baby ducks from the property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
300K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy