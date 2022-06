Los Alamos County, a small New Mexico community, has been better prepared than most communities should a sudden and potentially fatal virus arrive on their doorstep. They spent time in nature, hiking in the neighboring mountainous regions and canyons, reaping the benefits of physical activity in the fresh air. Those with an appreciation for scientific research have a National Lab to visit. The population also has access to good education and wealth. It doesn’t surprise anyone when they find the county gets the honor of the healthiest county in America for the third consecutive year in a U.S. News report.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO