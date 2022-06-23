GRow1000 Academy provides long-term employment for young adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new spin-off of the City’s GRow1000 program called the GRow1000 Academy is providing long-term employment for young adults in the community. Curated by Our Community’s Children and supported by Bank of America, the Grow1000 Academy offers meaningful employment for 18 to 24-year-olds.

While GRow1000 offers temporary summer employment for teens looking for their first job, the Grow1000 Academy aims to provide young people access to careers. The program promises to enhance participants’ employability skills, (re)discover gifts and talents, and build upon each person’s ability to make meaningful decisions. Academy participants will be paired with employers at a Friday, June 24 job fair in the City Commission Chambers, 9th Floor, City Hall, 300 Monroe NW from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Partnering with programs like the GRow1000 Academy helps provide meaningful pathways to long-term employment for young adults, allowing them to change the trajectory of their lives and build life-long stability,” said Renee Tabben, President Bank of America Grand Rapids. “Bank of America remains committed to supporting solutions that ultimately create stronger communities and fuel economic growth.”

Those hired work a total of 16 weeks, 20 hours per week and make $17 per hour. Work experiences are curated to ensure exposure to all aspects of participating business/org. -- creating pathways to future careers. Participating businesses and Our Community’s Children’s T2C Studio: Grand Rapids Center for College Success facilitate monthly professional development sessions and post-secondary support.

Participants live in the city of Grand Rapids with program admission preferences given to those who live in a Neighborhood of Focus where unemployment rates are the highest and access to capital is limited.

“We are thrilled that Bank of America has teamed with us on this enhancement to our GRow1000 program,” Mark Washington, city manager, said. “This is a natural evolution to our jobs program where those who are ready for the workforce can find opportunities to begin their careers. Bank of America’s financial support encourages businesses to participate and build a pipeline for talent that has been challenging to maintain since the pandemic. It also provides a unique opportunity for young adults residing in underserved neighborhoods to build future careers.”

Grant dollars from Bank of America support the 50 percent of each participant’s wage, with the employer covering the other 50 percent of the GRow1000 Academy participant’s wage. At the conclusion of the GRow1000 program, the employer of record will evaluate the work performance and if satisfactory, can commit to providing a permanent part-time or full-time position.

To join the GRow1000 Academy’s participating business partnership or apply as a student, visit the City’s website at www.grandrapidsmi.gov/grow1000.