Leitchfield, KY

Gary Ray Meredith, 66

 4 days ago

Gary Ray Meredith, age 66, of Leitchfield, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes. He was born March 10,...

Gary Lee Riggs, 56

Gary Lee Riggs, age 56, of Caneyville, KY passed away Saturday, (June 25, 2022) in Caneyville, KY. He was born on November 7, 1965 in Hart County, KY, the son of the late Howard Thomas and Mary Emma Etherton Riggs. He was a construction worker who enjoyed woodworking, working on...
CANEYVILLE, KY
Kolbie Rae Lynn Saltsman, 4

Kolbie Rae Lynn Saltsman, age 4, passed away Wednesday, (June 22, 2022) at in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on December 02, 2017 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of Adam Saltsman and Alexandria Fulkerson. She is survived by her parents, Alexandria Fulkerson (Casey Hayes) and Adam Saltsman (Destiny Calvert); two...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Robert Wiley Aldridge, 56

Robert Wiley Aldridge, age 56, of Hudson, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was born January 31, 1966, to the late Bob and Edith Aldridge. Originally a Tool & Dye Maker by trade, Robert was a talented master wood craftsman, luthier, golfer, preacher, farmer, jokester and loving husband. Even through adversity, he always wore a smile and made it a point to try to make others smile as well. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandbabies most of all. Robert was a member of the Madrid Pentecostal Church and he enjoyed sharing the Word with others, working in his garden and raising chickens with his wife of thirty-six years.
HUDSON, KY
Jimmie Wayland Colburn, 82

Jimmie Wayland Colburn Sr., 82, of Roundhill passed away at 8:30 AM June 21, 2022 at Edmonson Center. The Butler County native was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He was a son of the late Herbert Colburn and Kathleen Whittinghill Colburn and the husband of the late Ann Peterson Colburn. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Colburn Sr.; a brother, Jerry Colburn; and a sister, Gwen Royal.
ROUNDHILL, KY
Elkhorn Man Dies In Accidental Death

On Friday June 24, 2022. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded 20 miles North to the 5400 block of Speck Ridge Road in Elk Horn, Kentucky. Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett and Deputy Chandler Staten responded to a call of assistance where a male was trapped under a vehicle, due to the vehicle falling on him.
ELK HORN, KY
Volunteers are changing up Owensboro houses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Houses in Owensboro are going to see a few changes this week. The Kentucky Changers will have 150 volunteers working on home repairs such as roofing, painting, and build handicamp ramps and decks. There will be 18 projects completed by the volunteers this week. Kentucky Changers is a ministry of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Accident shuts down lanes on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working to re-open lanes on I-65 southbound near mile marker 67 just North of Munfordville. KSP says a four vehicle injury collision shut down three lanes along the interstate.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Indictment issued for multi-county pursuit

The Muhlenberg County man who led police in Todd and Christian County on a high-speed pursuit in April has been indicted by a Christian County grand jury. The grand jury indicted 39-year old James Crick of Greenville for wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving and several other counts.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Owensboro man wanted for hit-and-run with ambulance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say an Owensboro man is refusing to turn himself in after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help locate 38-year-old Jesse King. The sheriff’s office shared the information through social media early Saturday evening. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Fire destroys over 100 aces in Smiths Grove

Multiple fire departments and residents battled a fire that destroyed over 100 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove. On Monday afternoon, fire personnel responded to Elkins Farms after the gearbox in straw bale equipment malfunctioned, sparking a fire that consumed 120 acres, according to multiple media reports. Fire departments from...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
BGPD awards our local heroes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department honored our local heroes today with an awards ceremony. Overall, the event was meant to signify how our officers have gone above and beyond the call of service for Bowling Green. A retired captain was also honored with the ‘BGPD Legacy Award’ for creating a legacy through vision, hard work, acts of service and giving the best to the city each day of his career.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Obituaries
Barren grand jury returns indictments during May session

GLASGOW — Several indictments were returned by a Barren County grand jury last month. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt may only be proven in a court of law. Christopher A. O’Brien, 42, of Cave City, was indicted on charges relating to receiving stolen property ($1,000...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
COVID-19 test kits being offered in Western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is your chance to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Western Kentucky. Health First Community Health Center will be offering them while supplies last. That’s happening from 9 to 2 p.m. You can pick them up at the health center on Morgan Street...
PRINCETON, KY
Volunteers build homes for Ohio County tornado survivors

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The work to get back to normal is far from over for people in Western Kentucky affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes. Dana Hayse has come a long way since December, when a tornado severely damaged her home. Now she has a brand new home,...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Warren Co. Coroner’s Office trying to track down woman’s family members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County’s Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center. According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner’s office says she has a brother.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KSP: Woman killed in head-on crash near Mammoth Cave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash near Mammoth Cave Wednesday afternoon. KSP said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road, just outside Cave City in Barren County, at 1 p.m.
GOSHEN, KY
Motorcyclist Dies of Injuries in Scottsville Crash

The motorcyclist injured in a crash in Scottsville yesterday has died of his injuries. Deputies say 27-year-old Tyler Hohman of Pittsford was riding on Scottsville-West Henrietta Road, when his cycle collided with another vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The other driver has not...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY

