ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Flexing the Power of a Conductive Polymer

By ﻿﻿﻿James Badham
ucsb.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, field-effect transistors enabled by silicon-based semiconductors have powered the electronics revolution. But in recent years, manufacturers have come up against hard physical limits to further size reductions and efficiency gains of silicon chips. That has scientists and engineers looking for alternatives to conventional metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) transistors....

www.news.ucsb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IFLScience

Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure Monitoring

Controlling blood pressure is very important, especially for people with cardiovascular diseases and those who are a bit older. However, the devices that do that – known as sphygmomanometers – are often bulky, require inflatable cuffs, and cannot produce continuous results. Research might have found an alternative, and it is truly cutting edge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tuneable magnetic nanocomposites for remote self-healing

When polymer composites containing magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) are exposed to an alternating magnetic field, heat is generated to melt the surrounding polymer locally, partially filling voids across any cracks or deformities. Such materials are of interest for structural applications; however, structural polymers with high melting temperatures pose the challenge of generating high localised temperatures enabling self-healing. A method to prepare a multiferroic-Polyamide 6 (PA6) nanocomposite with tuneable magnetocaloric properties is reported. Tunability arises from varying the MNP material (and any coating, its dispersion, and agglomerate sizes in the nanocomposite). The superparamagnetic MNPs (SMNPs) and iron oxide MNPs with and without surface functionalization were dispersed into PA6 through in situ polymerization, and their magnetic properties were compared. Furthermore, computer simulations were used to quantify the dispersion state of MNPs and assess the influence of the interaction radius on the magnetic response of the self-healable magnetic nanoparticle polymer (SHMNP) composite. It was shown that maintaining the low interaction radius through the dispersion of the low coercivity MNPs could allow tuning of the bulk magnetocaloric properties of the resulting mesostructures. An in-situ polymerization method improved the dispersion and reduced the maximum interaction radius value from ca. 806 to 371Â nm and increased the magnetic response for the silica-coated SMNP composite. This sample displayed ca. three orders of magnitude enhancement for magnetic saturation compared to the unfunctionalized Fe3O4 MNP composite.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Biobatteries that run for weeks? Behold the power of 3 bacteria

A team of researchers at Binghamton University has found a way to power biobatteries for weeks, using three different types of bacteria, a university press release said. With technological developments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) that allow devices and sensors to connect with each other and work in sync, there is also a need to keep these devices powered, come rain or shine. While this may be easy to do when they are in places such as homes and office spaces, it proves extremely difficult in remote locations. This is where bio batteries can help.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Suspension printing of liquid metal in yield-stress fluid for resilient 3D constructs with electromagnetic functions

Liquid metal is an ideal conductive material for soft electronics because of its high conductivity and fluidity at room temperature. However, the large surface tension and high mass density of liquid metal make forming three-dimensional (3D) dangling structures a challenging task. Reported here is a suspension printing strategy for direct deposition of galinstan-based liquid metal into 3D dangling structures with high shape fidelity and spatial resolution (~150"‰Î¼m). Acrylamide/nanoclay suspension served as a yield-stress fluid support bath, with selected hydrogen peroxide to immediately oxidize the gallium skin and strengthen the extruded liquid metal, thus continuous liquid metal filaments were deposited successfully. The subsequent photo-curing of acrylamide/nanoclay works as a resilient outer packaging, giving rise to a ~500% tensile deformation for liquid metal-hydrogel composite. This suspension printing strategy should broaden the opportunity of using 3D and functional liquid metal constructs for soft yet resilient electromagnetic devices.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Phys.org

Researchers investigate intricacies in superconductors with hopes to support quantum computer development

Ryan Day studies superconductors. Materials that conduct electricity perfectly, losing no energy to heat and resistance. Specifically, the University of California, Berkeley scientist studies how superconductors can coexist with their opposites; insulating materials that stop the flow of electrons. The materials that combine these two opposed states, called topological superconductors,...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Highly luminescent scintillating hetero-ligand MOF nanocrystals with engineered Stokes shift for photonic applications

Large Stokes shift fast emitters show a negligible reabsorption of their luminescence, a feature highly desirable for several applications such as fluorescence imaging, solar-light managing, and fabricating sensitive scintillating detectors for medical imaging and high-rate high-energy physics experiments. Here we obtain high efficiency luminescence with significant Stokes shift by exploiting fluorescent conjugated acene building blocks arranged in nanocrystals. Two ligands of equal molecular length and connectivity, yet complementary electronic properties, are co-assembled by zirconium oxy-hydroxy clusters, generating crystalline hetero-ligand metal-organic framework (MOF) nanocrystals. The diffusion of singlet excitons within the MOF and the matching of ligands absorption and emission properties enables an ultrafast activation of the low energy emission in the 100"‰ps time scale. The hybrid nanocrystals show a fluorescence quantum efficiency ofÂ ~60% and a Stokes shift as large as 750"‰meV (~6000"‰cmâˆ’1), which suppresses the emission reabsorption also in bulk devices. The fabricated prototypal nanocomposite fast scintillator shows benchmark performances which compete with those of some inorganic and organic commercial systems.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conductive Polymer#Energy Efficiency#Polymers#Conductivity#Wearable Devices#Ucsb#Advanced Materials#Post Cmos
The Guardian

Scientists unveil bionic robo-fish to remove microplastics from seas

Scientists have designed a tiny robot-fish that is programmed to remove microplastics from seas and oceans by swimming around and adsorbing them on its soft, flexible, self-healing body. Microplastics are the billions of tiny plastic particles which fragment from the bigger plastic things used every day such as water bottles,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum algorithm for electronic band structures with local tight-binding orbitals

While the main thrust of quantum computing research in materials science is to accurately measure the classically intractable electron correlation effects due to Coulomb repulsion, designing optimal quantum algorithms for simpler problems with well-understood solutions is a useful tactic to advance our quantum "toolbox". With this in mind, we consider the quantum calculation of a periodic system's single-electron band structure over a path through reciprocal space. Previous efforts have used the Variational Quantum Eigensolver algorithm to solve the energy of each band, which involves numerically optimizing the parameters of a variational quantum circuit to minimize a cost function, constructed as the expectation value of a Hamiltonian operator. Traditionally, a unique Hamiltonian operator is constructed for each k-point, so that many cost functions, each with their own parameter space, must be optimized to generate a single band. Similarly, calculating higher bands than the first has traditionally involved modifying the cost function with additional overlap terms to ensure higher-energy eigenstates are orthogonal to those of lower bands. In this paper, we adopt a direct space approach, using a novel hybrid first/second-quantized qubit mapping which allows us to construct a single Hamiltonian, and a single cost-function, suitable for solving the entire electronic band structure. In contrast to previous approaches, the k-point and the band index are selected by additional parameters in our quantum circuit, rather than through modifications to the cost function. The result is a technically and conceptually simpler approach to band structure calculations on a quantum computer. Moreover, we expect that the tools developed herein will motivate new strategies for tackling highly-correlated materials beyond the grasp of classical computing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Near-ideal electromechanical coupling in textured piezoelectric ceramics

Electromechanical coupling factor, k, of piezoelectric materials determines the conversion efficiency of mechanical to electrical energy or electrical to mechanical energy. Here, we provide an fundamentalÂ approach to design piezoelectric materials that provide near-ideal magnitude of k, via exploiting the electrocrystallineÂ anisotropy through fabrication of grain-oriented or textured ceramics. Coupled phase field simulation and experimental investigation on <001> textured Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-Pb(Zr,Ti)O3 ceramics illustrate that k can reach same magnitude as that for a single crystal, far beyond the average value of traditional ceramics. To provide atomistic-scale understanding of our approach, we employ a theoretical model to determine the physical origin of k in perovskite ferroelectrics and find that strong covalent bonding between B-site cation and oxygen via d-p hybridization contributes most towards the magnitude of k. This demonstration of near-ideal k valueÂ in textured ceramics will have tremendous impact on design of ultra-wide bandwidth, high efficiency, high power density, and high stability piezoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Nonlinear control of switchable wavelength-selective absorption in a one-dimensional photonic crystal including ultrathin phase transition material-vanadium dioxide

Based on the transfer matrix theory, I realize a nearly perfect wavelength-selective absorption of near-IR waves in a one-dimensional defectiveÂ photonic crystal, \((AB)^ND(BA)^M\), containing a vanadium dioxide (VO\(_2\)) phase transition layer as a defect. Firstly, the effect of the period numbers, N and M, on the absorption spectrum is studied to achieve a perfect absorption peak. It is shown that optimal period numbers of the structure to maximize the absorption peak are NÂ =Â 7 and MÂ =Â 16. Our results also indicate that a narrow-band, almost perfect absorption is achieved due to the symmetry of the structure with respect to VO\(_2\). Also, the absorption amount of the considered structure is about 50 times larger than that of a free-standing VO\(_2\). Furthermore, the absorption peak value and resonant wavelength can be continuously tuned while VO\(_2\) transits from semiconductor to metal phase at 340Â K temperature. In addition, how different parameters such as the polarization and incident angle affect the absorption spectra is discussed. Finally, the nonlinear absorption spectra of the structure are graphically demonstrated beside the linear case. The current system can be applied in designing practical tunable optical devices such as IR sensors, limiters, and switches.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dynamical phase-field model of coupled electronic and structural processes

Many functional and quantum materials derive their functionality from the responses of both their electronic and lattice subsystems to thermal, electric, and mechanical stimuli or light. Here we propose a dynamical phase-field model for predicting and modeling the dynamics of simultaneous electronic and structural processes and the accompanying mesoscale pattern evolution under static or ultrafast external stimuli. As an illustrative example of application, we study the transient dynamic response of ferroelectric domain walls excited by an ultrafast above-bandgap light pulse. We discover a two-stage relaxational electronic carrier evolution and a structural evolution containing multiple oscillational and relaxational components across picosecond to nanosecond timescales. The phase-field model offers a general theoretical framework which can be applied to a wide range of functional and quantum materials with interactive electronic and lattice orders and phase transitions to understand, predict, and manipulate their ultrafast dynamics and rich mesoscale evolution dynamics of domains, domain walls, and charges.
Nature.com

Theoretical study of metal-free catalytic for catalyzing CO-oxidation with a synergistic effect on P and N co-doped graphene

P and N co-doped graphene (PNxCy-G with x"‰="‰1, 2, 3 and y"‰="‰0, 1, 2) is designed to enhance graphene reactivity with a synergistic effect of the P and N atoms for the CO oxidation reaction, focusing on the influence of the N dopant concentration on graphene. The calculated results indicate that increasing two or three coordinated N to P can facilitate charge transfer from the surface onto O2 molecules. However, the adsorbed O2 molecule breaks apart on PN3-G surface, affecting CO oxidation performance. Furthermore, PN2C1-G exhibits excellent catalytic activity towards the oxidation of CO via the ER mechanism, which catalyzes CO oxidation with the rate-determining step of only 0.26Â eV for the first and 0.25Â eV for the second oxidation at 0Â K. Additionally, the catalytic oxidation of PN2C1-G via Eley"“Rideal mechanism prefers to occur at room temperature (298.15Â K), with a rate-determining step of 0.77Â eV. The reaction rates at 298.15Â K is calculated to be 5.36"‰Ã—"‰1016Â molÂ s"“1. The rate constants are obtained according to harmonic transition state theory, which could be supportive for catalytic oxidation of CO on the experiment.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dual nature of magnetic nanoparticle dispersions enables control over short-range attraction and long-range repulsion interactions

Competition between attractive and repulsive interactions drives the formation of complex phases in colloidal suspensions. A major experimental challenge lies in decoupling independent roles of attractive and repulsive forces in governing the equilibrium morphology and long-range spatial distribution of assemblies. Here, we uncover the 'dual nature' of magnetic nanoparticle dispersions, particulate and continuous, enabling control of the short-range attraction and long-range repulsion (SALR) between suspended microparticles. We show that non-magnetic microparticles suspended in an aqueous magnetic nanoparticle dispersion simultaneously experience a short-range depletion attraction due to theÂ particulate nature of the fluid in competition with an in situ tunable long-range magnetic dipolar repulsion attributed to the continuous nature of the fluid. The study presents an experimental platform for achieving in situ control over SALR between colloids leading to the formation of reconfigurable structures of unusual morphologies, which are not obtained using external fields or depletion interactions alone.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists engineer quantum processor to emulate a small organic molecule

A team of quantum computer physicists at UNSW Sydney has engineered a quantum processor at the atomic scale to simulate the behavior of a small organic molecule, solving a challenge set some 60 years ago by theoretical physicist Richard Feynman. The achievement, which occurred two years ahead of schedule, represents...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Strong, tough, ionic conductive, and freezing-tolerant all-natural hydrogel enabled by cellulose-bentonite coordination interactions

Ionic conductive hydrogels prepared from naturally abundant cellulose are ideal candidates for constructing flexible electronics from the perspective of commercialization and environmental sustainability. However, cellulosic hydrogels featuring both high mechanical strength and ionic conductivity remain extremely challenging to achieve because the ionic charge carriers tend to destroy the hydrogen-bonding network among cellulose. Here we propose a supramolecular engineering strategy to boost the mechanical performance and ionic conductivity of cellulosic hydrogels by incorporating bentonite (BT) via the strong cellulose-BT coordination interaction and the ion regulation capability of the nanoconfined cellulose-BT intercalated nanostructure. A strong (compressive strength up to 3.2"‰MPa), tough (fracture energy up to 0.45"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3), yet highly ionic conductive and freezing tolerant (high ionic conductivities of 89.9 and 25.8"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 at 25 and âˆ’20"‰Â°C, respectively) all-natural cellulose-BT hydrogel is successfully realized. These findings open up new perspectives for the design of cellulosic hydrogels and beyond.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Anderson transition in stoichiometric FeVAl: high thermoelectric performance from impurity bands

Discovered more than 200 years ago in 1821, thermoelectricity is nowadays of global interest as it enables direct interconversion of thermal and electrical energy via the Seebeck/Peltier effect. In their seminal work, Mahan and Sofo mathematically derived the conditions for 'the best thermoelectric'-a delta-distribution-shaped electronic transport function, where charge carriers contribute to transport only in an infinitely narrow energy interval. So far, however, only approximations to this concept were expected to exist in nature. Here, we propose the Anderson transition in a narrow impurity band as a physical realisation of this seemingly unrealisable scenario. An innovative approach of continuous disorder tuning allows us to drive the Anderson transition within a single sample: variable amounts of antisite defects are introduced in a controlled fashion by thermal quenching from high temperatures. Consequently, we obtain a significant enhancement and dramatic change of the thermoelectric properties from p-type to n-type in stoichiometric Fe2VAl, which we assign to a narrow region of delocalised electrons in the energy spectrum near the Fermi energy. Based on our electronic transport and magnetisation experiments, supported by Monte-Carlo and density functional theory calculations, we present a novel strategy to enhance the performance of thermoelectric materials.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy