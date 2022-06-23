Requests for Help and Funding Come to Commissioners from District 5

“We didn’t have anything but each other,” Lillian McGill, a former secretary for the Lowndes County Christian Movement for Human Rights says in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” living not far from Birmingham, Alabama where the civil rights movement was in full swing but had barely reached her community just south. Even before hearing what she has to say, there’s strength in seeing McGill in the present day in Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s fascinating chronicle of a community that was hardly alone in living in the shadow of the revolutionary events happening all across the South in major cities during the 1960s. But McGill and other Lowndes County residents are able to share first-hand testimony that offer an entirely different depiction of the era than the network television footage that continues to resound when it was unlikely news crews would make the trip out to their neck of the woods, a place where 80 percent of the locals were Black yet none had positions of power in local government and sharecropping became a euphemism for slavery when the area’s economy was still run by plantation owners who would only extend credit to those in their employ to shop at their general stores.

