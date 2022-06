It’s been a good year for fans of 1990s Canadian comedy. The Kids in the Hall released a new season this May after a series hiatus of more than 25 years, and it is shockingly great. Though the “kids” are now middle aged, their familiar characters are as good as ever, and they also have new material that stands up to anything they’ve ever done. The shining example is Dave Foley’s post-apocalyptic DJ staring into the void of his own despair between spins of Melanie’s “Brand New Key,” which stands up to anything anyone has ever done. And while they...

TV SERIES ・ 5 MINUTES AGO