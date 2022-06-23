ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cutout Jumpsuit Has an Ultra-Stylish Vibe — Plus Handy Pockets!

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago

Our jumpsuits are year-round staples, especially when we want to feel comfortable on a low-key day. We wear them even more often in the summertime, so naturally, we've decided to shop for fresh new styles to restock our lounge wardrobe .

At this point, we've encountered pretty much every type of jumpsuit on the market. When it comes to more relaxed styles, they tend to be made from a soft, cotton-like knit material, have a looser fit and are easy to throw on. But this jumpsuit from KIRUNDO stood out from the pack! The dainty details made it feel a bit more special, and when we found out that it also has pockets, we were totally sold.

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Cutout Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $32 at Amazon!

This jumpsuit may seem slightly simple in style, but the cutout detail on the shoulder is an excellent touch which elevates the aesthetic. It's small, almost resembling a keyhole cutout, and shows just a sliver of extra skin on one of the straps. The same cutout is on both the front and back of the jumpsuit, which makes it look like it extends all the way around while the strap is still fully intact. Clever, no?

Additionally, this jumpsuit has a crewneck neckline , and there's a button in the back revealing a slit to help you slip it on with ease. Plus, there's a drawstring at the waist to give your silhouette more shape — and the jogger-style pant legs are cuffed off at the ankles.

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Cutout Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $32 at Amazon!

This jumpsuit is fairly straightforward, but that doesn't mean it's not supremely stylish! You can elevate the vibe by wearing sleek heeled sandals and adding on statement accessories to make it feel more like a going out ensemble. That said, if you want to just wear it while relaxing, your go-to pair of white sneakers will be more than enough. Jumpsuits like this one are exactly what we need to make sure our summer season is a success, and at this affordable price point, it's certainly worth a shot.

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Cutout Sleeveless Jumpsuit for $32 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from KIRUNDO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

