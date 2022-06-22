ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elephant Butte, NM

Elephant Butte: Paradise in the Chihuahuan Desert

lascruces.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated north of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, lies a desert oasis. Elephant Butte is a lakeside town full of fun things to do. While it’s a reservoir and not a natural lake, it still provides all the joy and activities a lake can offer. From Memorial Day to Labor Day,...

lascruces.com

Comments / 3

Related
lascruces.com

Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta

Summer events don’t get much better than the return of the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta (EBBR) 41st anniversary ascension, August 5 – 7, 2022. One of the country’s most unique balloon adventures, the annual EBBR at Elephant Butte Lake State Park is a family-friendly event and a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of our area. About thirty balloons are expected to take flight from Lions Beach. Mass ascension starts at 7:15 a.m. all three days, weather permitting, along with tethered rides on Saturday and Sunday ($25 for adults and $20 for children). Tethered ride tickets must be purchased the day of at the event. A balloon glow will be held Saturday, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at Sierra del Rio Golf Course. You won’t want to miss it!
ELEPHANT BUTTE, NM
krwg.org

State Senator Crystal Diamond issues statement on Dobbs decision

SANTA FE – The U.S. Supreme Court today released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the infamous Roe v. Wade decision and upholding the constitutionality of a Mississippi state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The opinion states, “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy