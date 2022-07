Man wanted in Round Bottom Road murder brought into WV

Arlo Romano

UPDATE: 7/22/2022, 10:06 a.m .

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — A man wanted for the May murder of a man on Round Bottom Road in Monongalia County has been extradited from Pennsylvania.

Arlo Romano, 43, of Morgantown, was brought into West Virginia on July 21 where he was placed into custody to be held in North Central Regional Jail, according to the Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

Romano is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. His bond has yet to be set.

UPDATE: 6/27/2022, 9:40 p.m

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has reported in a Facebook post that Arlo Romano has been taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown Barracks.

UPDATE: 6/24/2022, 4:36 p.m.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown who is wanted for murder, was spotted near the entrance to the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department , the campground is closed and deputies are in the area.

Romano is a white male, 5-10, approximately 175 lbs., last seen wearing a dark tee-shirt and dark shorts. He also has numerous tattoos on his arms. Deputies believe that Romano is on foot.

Anyone who sees Romano or anyone who looks like him should call 911. The post also said that residents in the area should keep their homes and cars locked.

The Chestnut Ridge Park & Campground has also posted on Facebook informing the public that the campground is closed. The post says that the campground is working with the sheriff’s department, Monongalia County Commission and Monongalia County Parks & Recreation to find Romano. The campground will be closed until further notice, according to the post.

ORIGINAL: 6/23/2022, 10:06 a.m.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One person has been arrested and one is still on the run following a murder in May in Monongalia County .

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on June 22, deputies arrested Cleotis Eppes, 48, of Harper Woods, Michigan in connection to a homicide that took place on Round Bottom Road in Monongalia County on May 7 where a body was found in the middle of the road .

A warrant has been issued for another man, Arlo Romano, 42, of Morgantown, in connection to the same incident, the release stated.

On June 22, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at a BFS on Fairchance Road in Monongalia County, at that time, Romano left the area in a vehicle and then ran into the woods near Burch Hollow Road, according to the release.

Romano is described as being a white male, 5’10” and approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has “numerous tattoos on his arms, the release stated. He is believed to be on foot and those who make contact with Romano are asked to use caution, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Romano’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.



Additionally, Eppes has been charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and conspiracy to sell and/or distribute a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

