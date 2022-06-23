Reminder: City Hosting Community Meeting on Noise Ordinance

​In lieu of a cancelled Council Workshop on Tuesday, June 28, the City is hosting a community meeting on June 28 from 2-4 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center to collect public comment on the proposed amendments to the City's noise ordinance. Council Members John Moss and Guy Tower will be in attendance.

For those unavailable to attend in-person, the online noise ordinance survey is available at www.SpeakUpVB.com until July 7. A draft of the ordinance and the City Attorney's presentation explaining the proposed changes is available at VBgov.com/noise. Council plans to vote on the amended changes in the July 12 Formal Session.

