When: Saturday, July 2 at 9 a.m. Friends of Cape May NWR are continuing their fun, free, family-friendly bird walks all summer long at 2-Mile Beach in Wildwood Crest. Look for the “Free Bird” walk sign where Pacific Avenue turns into Ocean Drive, on the east side of the street. Meet at the 2-Mile Visitor Center parking lot and take a moment to look at all the new merchandise at our nature store. Explore this hidden gem of undeveloped barrier island ocean beach and learn about the amazing birds & other animal life here!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO