ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Armstrong Was ‘Shocked’ Over Brandi Glanville’s Comments About Her Ex-Husband’s Death

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1e8i_0gJhTRKN00

Going head-to-head. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville reunited for Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip — and it didn’t take long for things to reach a boiling point.

Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Cast Spills All

Read article

“You’re gonna see some ups and downs with us, and I think that we have such a long history that there are some tensions,” Armstrong, 51, exclusively shared with Us Weekly . “But also, in some respects, we have a bit of a family feeling with one another, so it's almost like fighting with your sister.”

Glanville, 49, took things a bit too far for the former Oklahoma resident, however, when the Drinking and Tweeting author called season 2 of RHOBH — Glanville's first season on the show — the hardest of her life because the series followed the death of Armstrong's then-husband, Russell Armstrong , and the alleged abuse in their marriage .

“It was so disgusting for me … it was the worst f–king time of my life,” Glanville shared on RHUGT with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge . “I literally had the worst year of my life on that season,” she continued, “I loved [Taylor and Russell]. It was insane.”

Watching the moment between Glanville and Judge, Taylor admitted she was left “kind of speechless” over the whole conversation.

“I couldn't believe that she was actually saying that that was like the hardest year of her life after everything that I went through and my daughter went through — I was just really taken aback,” the Hiding From Reality author told Us . “I never saw that coming. She didn't have a relationship with Russell. And so I still am shocked actually, as you can tell.”

She added how difficult it was to hear Glanville say she “didn’t know what was real” with regard to the alleged abuse Taylor suffered from her late ex, to whom she was married from 2005-2011. (Taylor married her second husband , John Bluher , in 2014.)

Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“That is really hard for me, especially because I am so actively involved in domestic violence prevention and working with survivors and victims, and I speak all over the place and I am very public about my advocacy,” the mother of daughter Kennedy , 16, noted. “That is the worst thing that you can do to a victim — to doubt them or to ever suggest that they might be making something up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0664TO_0gJhTRKN00
Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville Shutterstock (2)

The former Bravo personality then quipped: “If I'm gonna make something up, I'm gonna make up something good about myself! Not that I'm in an abusive relationship.”

The second season cast of Ultimate Girls Trip , which executive producer Andy Cohen referred to as his “twisted fantasy,” will also include former Real Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson , Phaedra Parks , Eva Marcille , Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin .

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

Speaking exclusively with Us ahead of the show premiere, Glanville said she thought Taylor “had more issues with me than I have with her.”

“Like, I think we're fine. I don't know. I don't know her that well,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us . “But yeah, she had some issues that she had to get off her chest.”

The mom of two added that the whole experience was “almost a queen bee off” as tensions rose between several  ladies. “I’m like, ‘I do not need to be the queen bee, you guys can fight over that all you want,’” she shared. “I feel like it was more of, like, who’s more popular? It was really silly. Like, this is not a popularity contest. We’re not in high school.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres on Peacock Thursday, June 23.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

Sutton Stracke Is at the Center of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Most Unexpected Feud

Watch: Garcelle Beauvais QUESTIONS Erika Jayne's EMPATHY for Victims. Alliances are shifting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just as Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke were finally starting to become good friends, the past—specifically, that season 11 conversation about racial stereotypes—has come back to haunt them. And surprisingly enough, it's Garcelle Beauvais who's carrying the torch.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost upon us. The second season of the hit franchise RHUGT is set to debut June 23rd on Peacock. And things have been heating up in the months following filming. With cast members like Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge, you know things are going to get mean. […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lisa Rinna: Kathy Hilton told me Kim Richards ‘made up’ Harry Hamlin rumors

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna claims Kathy Hilton told her Kim Richards made up that there were rumors about Harry Hamlin during their infamous dinner from hell in Season 5. Rinna — who’s been married to Hamlin for 25 years — made the allegation Sunday below an unrelated Instagram photo of co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s dog after Hilton commented, “So sweet ❤️.” Replying directly to her frenemy, Rinna, 58, wrote, “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Us Weekly

Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! ‘Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Cast Shares What to Expect

Andy Cohen referred to the season 2 cast of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip as his “twisted fantasy” — and according to Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, the group, which also includes Vicki Gunvalson, Taylor Armstrong and Eva Marcille, lived up to the challenge. “I felt like [Dorinda and […]
TV SHOWS
People

NeNe Leakes Posts Smiling Pics with Boyfriend amid Ex-Wife's Infidelity Lawsuit: 'Yours, Mine, Ours'

NeNe Leakes is not letting anyone or anything stand in the way of her happiness. After being accused in a lawsuit of breaking up her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh's marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum attended the birthday party of former costar Porsha Williams' fiancé Simon Guobadia — and Leakes and wasn't shy to document the moment on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Kelly Dodd really loves trashing her ex-castmates. The fired Real Housewives of Orange County cast member ended her five season run by being booted in 2020. Fans tired of her vitriol and her controversial comments off the show didn’t help matters. But even though RHOC is done with Kelly, Kelly isn’t done with RHOC. Her […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Person
Andy Cohen
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

We haven’t even seen a second of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, yet a war of words is already brewing between the cast members. Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley have been going back and forth this past week after Vicki committed the cardinal sin of dissing Blue Stone Manor. After catching wind of […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back

What is it with Kyle Richards claiming that people don’t pay up or don’t give things back? During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, she went after newbie Garcelle Beauvais. She accused Garcelle of not paying up a charity donation she pledged. A shocked Garcelle wanted to know why she didn’t just […] The post Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Domestic Violence#Rhobh#Real Housewives Of
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd

Looks like Shannon Beador might have a bone to pick with her party buddy Kelly Dodd. The current (and former) Real Housewives of Orange County stars are now debating on who knows what for the upcoming season. Kelly has been speculating on social media for some time who is being cast for next season. But […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry Opens Up About How He ‘Processed’ the Deaths of His Stepdaughter and Mother: There’s ‘Moments of Guilt’

One day at a time. Chris Daughtry opened up about how he's coping with the deaths of his stepdaughter and mother, who passed away within days of each other last fall. "I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt," the former American Idol contestant, 42, said […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache After 2 Years, Denies Reuniting With Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Doute and boyfriend Alex Menache have split after two years of dating. "Moving day is hard," the former Vanderpump Rules star, 39, captioned a sentimental Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 21, while moving out of the home she and Menache briefly shared. "Leaving memories behind is even harder. Sending anyone […]
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV. If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy