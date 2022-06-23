ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest County, PA

Police: Area Man Steps on Woman’s Head, Chokes Her During Domestic Dispute

By Jacob Deemer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after allegedly stepping on a woman’s head and then choking her during a domestic incident at a residence in Forest County. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police on June 16 filed criminal charges against 65-year-old...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

