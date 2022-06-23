Home with many upgrades in Four Seasons at Silver Maple

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO