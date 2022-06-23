ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home with many upgrades in Four Seasons at Silver Maple

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 712 Cherry Tree Rd! Located in the very popular 55+ community of Four Seasons at Silver Maple. This 4 bedroom 3 bath Martinique model floor plan is situated on a premium lot backing to trees, open space and the community walking trail. Builder options galore, open floorplan with separate...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Beaches#Housing List#Silver Maple#Martinique#Gourmet Kitchen#French#Community
travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy