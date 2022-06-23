ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic creator also confused by Michael Jackson memes after his music was allegedly cut from Sonic Origins

By Iain Harris
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Update: Yuji Naka says his reference to Sega using Michael Jackson's music was about a TikTok video.

Naka points to video from the official Sega TikTok account where a person in a Sonic costume tries to pick up a cup of coffee that's too hot - while the base line from Billie Jean plays in the background and samples of Michael Jackson's voice play in the background.

"I feel like I'm being misunderstood a lot," Naka says , "probably because I don't speak English and I'm using a translation tool. Sorry."

While Sega's never officially acknowledged Jackson's contribution to Sonic 3, the musicians who worked with him on the game have been very specific about it. A 2016 Huffington Post feature features direct confirmation that Jackson's music made it into the game.

Original story follows...

And just like that, Sonic creator Yuji Naka has casually confirmed on Twitter that Michael Jackson worked on the Sonic 3 soundtrack.

Somewhat out of the blue, the industry veteran took to social media to query Sonic Origins' soundtrack before confirming a long-standing rumour. "Does Sonic Origins Sonic 3 have a different song?" Naka tweets . "Oh my god, the music for Sonic 3 has changed, even though Sega Official uses Michael Jackson's music."

Naka follows up the tweets with an old picture he took with a camera while flying in Jackson's helicopter to visit his house. Clearly feeling a pinch of nostalgia, he has also shared some vintage snaps of a Pontiac Fiero and Chevrolet Lumina he drove while creating Sonic in San Francisco.

See more

Speculation over Jackson's involvement with the game has persisted for close to 30 years now. It's generally believed that the music star did work on the soundtrack but remained uncredited. Finding the truth to these claims, though, proved elusive as Sega has never officially confirmed Jackson's involvement, though several others, such as a keyboardist who worked with Jackson called Brad Buxer, have .

To clarify Naka’s tweet somewhat, he’s talking about Sonic Origins, which doesn’t appear to include the original Sonic 3 soundtrack. If you’ve been out of the loop, Sonic Origins brings Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles to current-gen consoles . Sega has delisted the classic Sonic games ahead of Origins’ launch, so it might just be your best way to play the classics.

Sonic Origins is out today.

Here are the best retro games of all time, so say us.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul McCartney plays Johnny Depp video during Glastonbury headline set

Paul McCartney has shown a clip of Johnny Depp during his headline set at Glastonbury.The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm on Saturday (25 June), where he played a video of Depp on the jumbo screen.McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos. During McCartney’s performance of his 2012 track “My Valentine”, he played snippets from the song’s original music video, which also features Natalie Portman. In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tame Impala Remixed Elvis Presley’s “Edge Of Reality”

Just about a month ago, we found out that the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic would feature a lot of heavy-hitters: Stevie Nicks, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Yola. Along the way, we heard a lot of artists’ contributions — Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” Diplo and Swae Lee’s “Tupelo Shuffle,” Eminem’s CeeLo Green-featuring “The King & I,” Kacey Musgraves’ cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The movie is out today, which means the soundtrack has now finally dropped in full.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Yuji Naka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Retro#Video Game#Tiktok#Huffington Post#Sega Official
musictimes.com

Metallica's Miracle: Beating Iron Maiden Was Unimaginable, Anthrax's Scott Ian Says

Metallica is a heavy metal group renowned for its aggression and volume. In 1981, it was founded in Los Angeles, with Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo as the active band members today.. Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield were also among the band's early members. They have gained tremendous reputation in the music industry and have a vast fan base. Since 1981, their music career has been more or less, stable - and so is their income streams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar

Top Gun: Maverick's streaming release date reportedly depends on Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick doesn't have a streaming release date just yet, but when the movie will arrive on Paramount Plus reportedly depends on its star, Tom Cruise. "The last I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window in order to capture some of the home video revenue, whether that's on premium video on demand, whether it's on their streaming service Paramount Plus, yet to be determined," Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town with Matthew Belloni (opens in new tab).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Dave Stewart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee Release Cover of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 Hit “Love Hurts”

Dave Stewart and Amy Lee of Evanescence have recorded their own reimagined version of The Everly Brothers’ 1960 ballad “Love Hurts.”. The stirring rendition, accompanied by a black and white video, starts with Stewart nearly talking through the opening verses of the song as Lee joins in on To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud / Holds a lot of rain / Love hurts Ooh, ooh, love hurts, with both sharing a duet throughout the remainder of the song.
MUSIC
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review: "A silly, self-indulgent story"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 8 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…. With new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Ms. Marvel, The Umbrella Academy, For All Mankind, and many more debuting this month, there’s no shortage of quality TV vying for your eyeballs right now. Perhaps it’s for the best, then, that Strange New Worlds has just rolled out an installment that feels as missable as this one.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

A new Breath of the Wild glitch has been discovered and it's "busted as hell"

A newfound Breath of the Wild glitch lets players duplicate item slots and take items with them into a new save file – yes, even the Bow of Light. As shared by the YouTube channel Gaming Reinvented (opens in new tab), there is a way to duplicate item slots and transfer items into new save files in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In the video, we get to not only see this glitch in action but also find out exactly how to pull it off ourselves. You can watch the full video and find out how it’s done below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy