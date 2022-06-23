ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voters arrive at polling station for Tiverton by-election

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters go to the polls in Tiverton and Honiton,...

MSNBC

DeSantis closes the gap with Trump in early GOP primary polling

As a sign of where likely Republican voters may be headed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis closes the gap with Donald Trump in a 2024 New Hampshire primary poll. The poll also shows President Biden would beat Trump in a general election matchup and Biden and DeSantis in a tie.June 23, 2022.
Neil Parish
The Independent

More voters heard Elon Musk voted Republican than about judge’s takedown of Trump at Jan 6 hearings: poll

More Americans have heard about Elon Musk’s pledge to vote Republican than have heard about retired federal judge Michael Luttig’s takedown of Donald Trump during the January 6 hearings, a poll has found.The poll, which was carried out following last week’s initial televised January 6 hearings, suggests some of the damning revelations aired by witnesses have not been noticed by the American public.Only 38 per cent of voters polled by Morning Consult and Politico had heard about the powerful testimony given by Mr Luttig during last Thursday’s committee hearing, the polling companies said.More than a third of voters, or...
