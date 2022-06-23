ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Lib Dems literally show Johnson the door

The Lib Dems have been celebrating their big win in Tiverton and Honiton by unveiling a new prop – a big blue door. The words "It's time to show Boris the door" are emblazoned across it – the Lib Dems say this is what people have been telling them on the streets of east Devon.
The Independent

Key records in previous by-elections as polls close in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton

Vote counting is underway in two key by-elections, including the “red wall” seat of Wakefield and the Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton.Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are on the defensive in both seats, with Sir Keir Starmer hoping to achieve a comeback in Wakefield, and the Liberal Democrats under Sir Ed Davey aiming for a major political upset in Tiverton and Honiton.While two by-elections taking place on the same day is fairly common, if the Tories lose both it will only be the seventh time a government has suffered a double defeat since the Second World War. It last happened 30...
