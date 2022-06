The Duchess of Cambridge has lent a hand to youngsters with artwork at a children’s hospice – telling one girl “don’t be shy” as the eight-year-old painted her hand.Kate, alongside her husband the Duke of Cambridge, visited the Milton branch of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) on Thursday, which was opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1989.The couple were greeted by cheers and a round of applause by school children from the region, who waved flags upon their arrival during Children’s Hospice Week.The duchess was presented with a bouquet of flowers by 15-year-old Chloe Bowes, who has a neurological...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO