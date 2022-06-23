ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden Artists Collaborate

The City of Malden (Official)
The City of Malden (Official)
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malden City Hall has acquired the mural “Malden Streets” created by local artist Grace Julian Murthy with eight images of Malden from fellow artists Betsey Cogswell, Linda Dolph, Sandy Felder,...

www.cityofmalden.org

Comments / 0

 

The City of Malden (Official)

Dedication of Edwin C. Lucey Courtyard at City Hall

Residents are invited to the Edwin C. Lucey Courtyard Dedication on Tuesday, June 28th at 11 AM on City Hall Plaza. A true public servant, Ed was elected as a State Representative in 1977-1978. In 1980 he was elected as the City Councilor-At-Large where he served for five terms. In 1992 he was elected as Mayor of Malden and served two terms. One of his accomplishments as Mayor was the coordination of three cities (Everett, Malden and Medford) collaboration on what is now River’s Edge on Commercial Street, previously known as Tele-Com City.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Celebration of Revolutionary War History

Residents are invited to Bell Rock Memorial Park on Thursday, June 30th at 5:30 PM to re-experience the events in Malden that led up to the drafting of the “Instructions of the Inhabitants of Malden, Massachusetts to their Representatives in Congress” – Malden’s declaration of support for American Independence in 1776.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening of Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the Grand Opening celebration of Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon located at 65 Cross Street. The new business is a full-service salon dedicated to the pursuit of excellence offering premium service and care for the entire family. Owner, Maria Borjas has worked in the cosmetology business since 2006 and opened her first beauty salon in El Salvador. Arriving in Boston she studied to get her license and is pleased to finally open her own salon in this country. Maria and her family have significantly invested in upgrading the salon and anticipate hiring five employees, including a manicurist. For hours of operation or for more information please call 617-283-6641.
BOSTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Tours Food Link in Arlington

Mayor Gary Christenson was recently invited for a tour of Food Link, a recipient of ARPA funds as they are a supplier of food items to Malden’s Bread of Life, Community Fridges and other local food pantries. The Mayor was joined by Resident Zayda Ortiz who serves on the ARPA Resident Support Subcommittee along with City Councillors Ryan O’Malley and Chris Simonelli. The Subcommittee reviewed Food Link’s application and concluded that their work to bring fresh and healthy food to those in need helped address the food insecurity faced post-COVID. Malden is in the top five of the 55 communities who benefit from Food Link’s services. All funding will go directly back into programming in Malden.
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden to Celebrate Flag Day 2022

The City of Malden will celebrate Flag Day on Tuesday, June 14th at 4 PM at Bell Rock Memorial Park on Main Street. Attendees can look forward to patriotic songs being performed by the Malden High School Choral Arts Society. Featured speaker will be Barry Donovan, Commander of the American Legion Post #69. We will be joined by local leaders and members of the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts as we honor the flag. The annual event is being coordinated by Ward 1 City Councillor Peg Crowe and Ward 1 School Committee member Mike Drummey.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden's Hazard Mitigation Plan to be Presented at June 15th Public Meeting

The City of Malden is preparing an updated draft Hazard Mitigation Plan to reduce the city’s vulnerability to natural hazards such as flooding, droughts, hurricanes, and blizzards, and increase the city’s resilience to the impacts of climate change. Malden’s previous plan was prepared in 2017 and is due to be updated ever five years. By completing this plan, the City will remain eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mitigation projects such as drainage improvements.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Opening of Student Based Health Center at Malden High School

Mayor Gary Christenson was pleased to join Cambridge Health Alliance’s (CHA) CEO, Dr. Assaad Sayah, for an official ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the Teen Health Center at Malden High School. They were joined by Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy, Malden High School Principal Chris Mastrangelo, members of the State Delegation, city officials and students from the Malden Teen Enrichment Center.
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Seeks Members to the Malden Cultural Council

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents to fill a vacancy on the Malden Cultural Council. The Malden Cultural Council works to encourage and promote the artistic development of the arts in Malden through state grant program funding. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the Massachusetts Cultural Council allocates funds to Malden each year in support of the fine arts, performing art programs, exhibits, festivals, and like programs throughout the community. The main responsibility of the Malden Cultural Council is to review local grant applications and award funding to select proposals, as funding permits.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Flag Retirement Ceremony

Director of Veterans’ Services Kevin Jarvis announced that there will be a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10 AM-12 PM at the Forest Dale Cemetery, 150 Forest Street, Malden, MA 02148. Legion members, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Veterans, students and volunteers are asked to arrive at 10 AM to prepare the flags for the retirement ceremony.
MALDEN, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

Malden, MA
ABOUT

Local News, Information Articles, Stories & Announcements.

 https://www.cityofmalden.org/

