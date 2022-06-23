Malden Artists Collaborate

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the Grand Opening celebration of Lupy Luxury Beauty Salon located at 65 Cross Street. The new business is a full-service salon dedicated to the pursuit of excellence offering premium service and care for the entire family. Owner, Maria Borjas has worked in the cosmetology business since 2006 and opened her first beauty salon in El Salvador. Arriving in Boston she studied to get her license and is pleased to finally open her own salon in this country. Maria and her family have significantly invested in upgrading the salon and anticipate hiring five employees, including a manicurist. For hours of operation or for more information please call 617-283-6641.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO