HOLYOKE – The Holyoke Public Library has announced plans for their 2022 summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”. The program is being done with the help of iRead, a flexible nonprofit reading program designed by librarians that features appealing incentives, compelling and adaptable themes, and a comprehensive resource guide full of ideas for summer reading programs and engagement. The Holyoke Public Library has used programs from iRead in the past to supplement their summer reading programs within the community.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO