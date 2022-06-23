ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tempe approves the new names for schools linked to KKK

By David Baker
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three schools in Tempe that are reportedly linked to the KKK will soon have new names. The Tempe Elementary School District confirmed on Wednesday night new names were...

www.kold.com

