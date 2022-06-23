Tempe approves the new names for schools linked to KKK

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This time of year, thunder clouds take shape, skies grow dark and nature cracks the sky with lightning bolts and rumblings of thunder. It’s the monsoon. In southern Arizona along the western edge of the San Pedro Valley, impressive storms form over the mountains that rise from the western edge of the river valley. Those who lived here named the mountains “Huachuca.” That translates to “place of thunder.” By the time the U.S. Army decided to establish a post in the Huachucas, military leaders knew that it was an ideal location to keep a watchful eye on both the Santa Cruz and San Pedro river valleys, traditional routes Apaches used to access their camps in Mexico. Two companies of the 6th Cavalry led by Captain Samuel Marmaduke Whiteside established Camp Huachuca on March 3, 1877. In 1882, the camp received a new designation -- Fort.
