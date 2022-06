Thank you for your patriotism. I appreciate your honorable service on the Navy’s combat team. I would like to challenge kindly your portrayal of the GOP in your Letter to the Editor of June 19, 2022 (link). By “GOP” it seems you are referring to local Republicans as a group. You ascribe offensive and unkind actions to a whole group of people, and I am unaware of when Republicans have committed such deeds as a group.

