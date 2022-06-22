ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reelz Channel Documentary On Vince Neil Drops Sunday And Here’s The Trailer

 3 days ago
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Vince Neil of the band Motley Crue performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Kevin Winter)

Sunday June 26th on Reelz Channel is a new 2 hour documentary on Motley Crue’s Vince Neil. Vince has truly led an interesting life, to put it mildly. From his years in, and out of, Motley Crue, to his DUI crash killing his friend Razzle, to sadly his own daughter passing away at a very young age, Vince Neil’s life has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows. And now we can all get a behind the scenes look at some of it.

