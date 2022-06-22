ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Missing Waco young woman found

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryanna Stanfer has been found safe, according to...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

 

Kiss 103.1 FM

Good Lord! Why Did the Feds Raid This Church in Killeen, Texas?

Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen, Texas was one of three churches across the country that was raided by the FBI on Thursday. According to our news partners at KWTX, the FBI raided three different churches across the Southern U.S. on Thursday. Each church was in a close proximity to a military instillation. In Killeen, Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, located at 1013 Massey Street, is close to Fort Hood.
KILLEEN, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
B106

Killeen, Texas Murder from 2017 to Be Featured on TV Next Week

A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas boy injured in farm accident back home after spending weeks in the hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident which left him hospitalized for months is finally back home and recovering well. Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, had been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.
MOODY, TX
KWTX

Waco Police searching for young woman last seen June 19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing woman. Bryanna Stanfer, 19, was last seen around 5 a.m. on June 19 wearing a “white dress with colorful lines on it,” police said. “Her family is worried for her safety...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Police searching for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco man. Jayden Rivera, 20, was last seen June 21 wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes on the front and white tennis shoes. Rivera is described...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 90 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Waco Fire Department said the three-alarm fire was ignited by construction crews in the area. “Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,”...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Man arrested and charged in death of woman at Killeen motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman found dead on June 20. Juan Pliego, 36, has been charged for murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond. According to an affidavit obtained by...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Firefighters contain grass fire in Elm Mott

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area. “It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.
ELM MOTT, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: June 24, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community. This week the University High school volleyball team for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

After second child dies in a hot car in Texas, experts urge vigilance

Waco area experts are calling on parents and caregivers to protect children and pets from heat following the tragic death of a Houston-area 5-year-old Monday in a hot car, the sixth hot-car death of a child in the United States this year. The boy was unable to open his car...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood

(KWTX) - Federal agents on Thursday raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen. “I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen church raided by FBI Thursday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo. Located on 1013 Massey St., it's alleged that every few months the church was accused of luring soldiers to join then try to steal their money, according to reports.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Love Fried Fish? Try This Hidden Gem in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
TEMPLE, TX

