Missing Waco young woman found

Summertime in Killeen, Texas means a lot of our children have too much free time on their hands. Some are going to camp or are camped in their room playing Fortnite, but it looks like a few are out looking to break into cars if footage shared by one of our listeners is any indication.
Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen, Texas was one of three churches across the country that was raided by the FBI on Thursday. According to our news partners at KWTX, the FBI raided three different churches across the Southern U.S. on Thursday. Each church was in a close proximity to a military instillation. In Killeen, Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, located at 1013 Massey Street, is close to Fort Hood.
A Killeen, Texas murder from 2017 will make its way to the small screen next week on Investigation Discovery's "Fear Thy Neighbor". The show is in its 8th season and has been airing on Investigation Discovery since 2014. It features true crime stories of neighborhood feuds that turn deadly. Investigation Discovery's website describes the show:
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident which left him hospitalized for months is finally back home and recovering well. Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, had been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing woman. Bryanna Stanfer, 19, was last seen around 5 a.m. on June 19 wearing a “white dress with colorful lines on it,” police said. “Her family is worried for her safety...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco man. Jayden Rivera, 20, was last seen June 21 wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes on the front and white tennis shoes. Rivera is described...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Waco Fire Department said the three-alarm fire was ignited by construction crews in the area. “Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,”...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman found dead on June 20. Juan Pliego, 36, has been charged for murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond. According to an affidavit obtained by...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury on June 23 indicted Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, charged with murder in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, on April 14, 2022. On April 15, 2022, police officers were called to the residence at 3105 block of Pipkin Lane, where...
A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the murder of a woman inside a Killeen motel on June 10. Juan Pliego, 36, charged with murder, is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond. According to the court document obtained by KWTX,...
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area. “It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community. This week the University High school volleyball team for...
Waco area experts are calling on parents and caregivers to protect children and pets from heat following the tragic death of a Houston-area 5-year-old Monday in a hot car, the sixth hot-car death of a child in the United States this year. The boy was unable to open his car...
Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
