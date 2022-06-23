ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nano-omics: nanotechnology-based multidimensional harvesting of the blood-circulating cancerome

By Lois Gardner
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Over the past decade, the development of 'simple' blood tests that enable cancer screening, diagnosis or monitoring and facilitate the design of personalized therapies without the need for invasive tumour biopsy sampling has been a core ambition in cancer research. Data emerging from ongoing...

Related
A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
State
California State
Environmental variables and genome-environment interactions predicting IBD diagnosis in large UK cohort

A combination of genetic susceptibility and environmental exposure is thought to cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), but the non-genetic component remains poorly characterized. We therefore undertook a search for environmental variables and gene-environment interactions associated with future IBD diagnosis in a large UK cohort. Using self-report and electronic health records, we identified 1946 Crohn's disease (CD) and 3715 ulcerative colitis (UC) patients after quality control in the UK Biobank. Based on prior literature and biological plausibility , we tested 38 candidate environmental variables for association with CD, UC, and overall IBD using Cox proportional hazard regressions. We also tested whether these variables interacted with polygenic risk in predicting disease, following up significant (FDR"‰<"‰0.05) results with tests for SNP-environment associations. We performed robustness analyses on all significant results. As in previous reports, appendectomy protected against UC, smoking (both current and previous) elevated risk for CD, current smoking protected against UC, and previous smoking imparted a risk for UC. Childhood antibiotic use associated with IBD, as did sun exposure during the winter. Socioeconomic deprivation was conferred a risk for IBD, CD, and UC. We uncovered negative interactions between polygenic risk and previous oral contraceptive use for IBD and UC. Polygenic risk also interacted negatively with previous smoking in predicting UC. There were no individually significant SNP-environment interactions. Thus, for a limited set of environmental variables, there was strong evidence of association with IBD diagnosis in the UK Biobank, and interaction with polygenic risk was minimal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING
Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Two-dimensional diamonds from sp-to-sp phase transitions

The ability to change material properties through phase engineering has long been sought, with the goal of ad hoc tunability of the physical and chemical properties of the transformed phases. The synthesis and study of graphene have made it possible to explore the mechanisms of 2D phase transformations, opening up paths towards the formation of 2D diamond and diamond thin films. This Review examines the state-of-the-art phase transformations in 2D graphitic systems and beyond. The theoretical models formulated to describe the sp2-to-sp3 transitions from graphene to 2D diamond and the experimental processes developed to induce the transition to 2D diamond are discussed, focusing on the transformations induced by chemical functionalization and pressure. The effects of different structural and environmental factors on the evolution of the phase transformations and on the properties of the transformed diamond phases are explored. Without comprehensively reviewing phase transitions in all 2D materials, we briefly mention hexagonal boron nitride, phosphorene, transition metal dichalcogenides and MXenes systems. Finally, the Review delves into the technologies and applications of phase transformations in 2D materials and the opportunities for this field.
CHEMISTRY
Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Science
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Translating and evaluating the Chinese version of Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) for children

To investigate the reliability and validity of Chinese version of the Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) by testing ophthalmic patients in China. The PedEyeQ (standard English version) was translated by local researchers. Children were asked to complete the Child section, and their parents the Proxy and Parent sections. 160 children (32 normal controls, 77 with refractive error, 48 with strabismus/amblyopia, 3 with other eye conditions) aged 5-11 years old, and one parent of each child were recruited. Cronbach's Î± and intraclass correlation coefficient were calculated to examine the reliability and test-retest reliability; the score differences between controls and patients were compared to examine the validity.
HEALTH
Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Clinical and therapeutic implications of BRAF fusions in histiocytic disorders

Histiocytic disorders represent a collection of hematologic diseases with varied clinical presentations [1]. The identification of an oncogenic driver has enabled the classification of some of the histiocytic disorders as neoplasms [1]. The activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-extracellular-signal-regulated kinase (ERK) pathway is the hallmark of Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD) and Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) [2]. BRAFV600E mutations are identified in 50"“60% of patients with LCH and ECD and represent the most conspicuous mechanism for ERK activation [2, 3]. Additionally, one-third of patients with Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) have mutations in the MAPK-ERK pathway [2].
SCIENCE
Groundwater discharge as a driver of methane emissions from Arctic lakes

Lateral CH4 inputs to Arctic lakes through groundwater discharge could be substantial and constitute an important pathway that links CH4 production in thawing permafrost to atmospheric emissions via lakes. Yet, groundwater CH4 inputs and associated drivers are hitherto poorly constrained because their dynamics and spatial variability are largely unknown. Here, we unravel the important role and drivers of groundwater discharge for CH4 emissions from Arctic lakes. Spatial patterns across lakes suggest groundwater inflows are primarily related to lake depth and wetland cover. Groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes are higher in summer than in autumn and are influenced by hydrological (groundwater recharge) and biological drivers (CH4 production). This information on the spatial and temporal patterns on groundwater discharge at high northern latitudes is critical for predicting lake CH4 emissions in the warming Arctic, as rising temperatures, increasing precipitation, and permafrost thawing may further exacerbate groundwater CH4 inputs to lakes.
INDUSTRY
Tumor regionalization after surgery: Roles of the tumor microenvironment and neutrophil extracellular traps

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Surgery is unanimously regarded as the primary strategy to cure solid tumors in the early stages but is not always used in advanced cases. However, tumor surgery must be carefully considered because the risk of metastasis could be increased by the surgical procedure. Tumor surgery may result in a deep wound, which induces many biological responses favoring tumor metastasis. In particular, NETosis, which is the process of forming neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), has received attention as a risk factor for surgery-induced metastasis. To reduce cancer mortality, researchers have made efforts to prevent secondary metastasis after resection of the primary tumor. From this point of view, a better understanding of surgery-induced metastasis might provide new strategies for more effective and safer surgical approaches. In this paper, recent insights into the surgical effects on metastasis will be reviewed. Moreover, in-depth opinions about the effects of NETs on metastasis will be discussed.
CANCER
Z-nucleic acids give immunotherapy a boost

The adenosine deaminase ADAR1 is a determinant of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy owing to its capacity to repress immunogenic right-handed, double-stranded RNAs, which exert interferon-dependent antitumour effects. Zhang et al. now reveal a further role for ADAR1 in repressing necroptosis through binding left-handed double-stranded RNAs (Z-RNAs) and describe a novel strategy for exploiting Z-nucleic acids to improve ICB responses.
SCIENCE

