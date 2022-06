The Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the Biennial Review of the Downtown Subarea Plan, related Development Code (LMC Title 18B), and related SEPA Planned Action Ordinance on July 13, 2022 at 6:30 pm. Residents can attend in person at the Lakewood City Council Chambers; they can also attend virtually by watching them live on the City’s YouTube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa or by calling in to listen by telephone at +1 (253) 215-8782 and by entering meeting ID: 828 3643 0549.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO