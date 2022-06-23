ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Transfer target pens new deal - but there's still hope for Red Devils

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 2 days ago

Manchester United are set to miss out on one of their transfer targets after RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku signed a new contract with the German club.

Leipzig announced on Thursday morning that the France international has agreed fresh terms until 2026, a two-year extension on his previous deal.

Nkunku caught the eye of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool after a sensational 2021/22 season where he scored 35 goals in all competitions.

However, all hope isn’t lost for his English suitors, as Sky Germany reports that the new deal includes a €60 million (£52m) release clause.

Although Nkunku is very unlikely to move on this summer, the 24-year-old will therefore be available for a set price in the future.

The former PSG forward lit up the Bundesliga last term, and his combined goal and assist total of 54 was a new club record.

He was named Bundesliga player of the season after helping Leipzig secure Champions League qualification with a fourth-place finish, and won the DFB-Pokal.

“After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal, it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more,” Nkunku told the Leipzig website.

“I was really impressed with the club’s efforts to keep me, so a big thanks goes to those responsible for the trust in me and especially to Oliver Mintzlaff, with whom I was always in close contact.

“RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further.”

Yardbarker

“The biggest club in Italy” – Di Maria drops Juventus hint

Prior to the end of the last campaign, news reports have been linking Angel Di Maria with a switch to Juventus. However, a couple of months have passed, and the Argentine is yet land in Turin, with the negotiations between the two parties stalling. The 34-year-old is hoping to sign...
SOCCER
The Independent

Q&A: The key issues facing Manchester United amid slow rebuild

Erik ten Hag faces a challenging start to life as Manchester United manager given no new faces have arrived at a club where the Glazer family’s latest dividends payment has fuelled fan discontent.Frustration and anger has been high around Old Trafford for a while and those emotions have been compounded by the owners taking a large chunk of the £11million payout due on Friday.United’s summer rebuild has been slow and pre-season gets under way on Monday.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the state of play at the club.What has been wrong at United?Last season United’s unbalanced, underperforming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matthijs De Ligt 'set to BREAK from Juventus after an explosive meeting ended his contract talks', with Chelsea and Manchester United in pole position to sign him this summer

Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to leave Juventus after talks over a new contract broke down in an explosive meeting with the club. The Dutch defender, who joined Juve in 2019 in a deal worth around £67million, has told the Italian giants that he wishes to be sold - putting the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United on red alert.
SOCCER
