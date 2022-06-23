Sony working on long-overdue update for classic PlayStation games on PS Plus

Sony has now launched its new Netflix-style PlayStation Plus subscription service globally for those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with the rollout finally available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside the new paid-tier games service , Sony has now confirmed that it is looking at bringing NTSC (National Televsion System Committee) options to a number of classic titles in the near-future for those with a Premium and Deluxe plan. Essentially, a lot of these games (mostly on PS1) run 50Hz PAL versions, however, having the choice to switch to NTSC will mean 60Hz will be available too.

Originally there were regional differences in TVs and therefore console standards were different per region, with NTSC designed for the US and PAL for the rest of the world. It's a long overdue update that will make playing these classic titles smoother.

The selection of PS1 games available at launch includes: Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, I.Q Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Wild Arms, Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party.

See more

"We’re planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand regions," said Sony (via Twitter ).

PS Plus originally debuted in Asian markets on May 23rd before then making its way to Japan and the Americas on June 13th. Europe, Australia and New Zealand are the final territories to receive the new subscription service.

Three paid tiers are available to sign up to as part of the new revamp: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. See below for the price structure:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

US – $9.99 per month / $24.99 per quarter / $59.99 per year

Europe – €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year

UK – £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

US – $14.99 per month / $39.99 per quarter / $99.99 per year

Europe – €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year

UK – £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM

US – $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year

Europe – €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year

UK – £13.49 per month / £39.99 per quarter / £99.99 per year

Sony revealed the new PS Plus service back in April, detailing everything users can get such as access to over 700 games from PS5 to PS1. More recently, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 was announced with a thrilling new trailer, release date confirmation that it will be PS5 exclusive.