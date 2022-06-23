ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony working on long-overdue update for classic PlayStation games on PS Plus

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 2 days ago

Sony has now launched its new Netflix-style PlayStation Plus subscription service globally for those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with the rollout finally available in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside the new paid-tier games service , Sony has now confirmed that it is looking at bringing NTSC (National Televsion System Committee) options to a number of classic titles in the near-future for those with a Premium and Deluxe plan. Essentially, a lot of these games (mostly on PS1) run 50Hz PAL versions, however, having the choice to switch to NTSC will mean 60Hz will be available too.

Originally there were regional differences in TVs and therefore console standards were different per region, with NTSC designed for the US and PAL for the rest of the world. It's a long overdue update that will make playing these classic titles smoother.

The selection of PS1 games available at launch includes: Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, I.Q Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash, Mr. Driller, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Wild Arms, Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party.

See more

"We’re planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand regions," said Sony (via Twitter ).

PS Plus originally debuted in Asian markets on May 23rd before then making its way to Japan and the Americas on June 13th. Europe, Australia and New Zealand are the final territories to receive the new subscription service.

Three paid tiers are available to sign up to as part of the new revamp: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. See below for the price structure:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

  • US – $9.99 per month / $24.99 per quarter / $59.99 per year
  • Europe – €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year
  • UK – £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

  • US – $14.99 per month / $39.99 per quarter / $99.99 per year
  • Europe – €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year
  • UK – £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM

  • US – $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year
  • Europe – €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year
  • UK – £13.49 per month / £39.99 per quarter / £99.99 per year

Sony revealed the new PS Plus service back in April, detailing everything users can get such as access to over 700 games from PS5 to PS1. More recently, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 was announced with a thrilling new trailer, release date confirmation that it will be PS5 exclusive.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Sega’s upcoming Mega Drive Mini 2 receiving twice as expensive controller

Sega’s upcoming Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is getting a controller that will cost double the price of the console itself. Sega recently announced their upcoming retro game system, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2. The console will come loaded with 50 Mega Drive and Mega CD games. While the console currently has no worldwide release date, it will be released in Japan on October 27.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Classic Games#Video Game#Ps Plus#Ps1#I Q#Oddworld#Worms World Party
AFP

Ukraine, hunger, inflation: G7 leaders navigate myriad of crises

G7 leaders including US President Joe Biden gather on Sunday in southern Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion while grappling with the intensifying global fallout of the war. "Core problems that are on the top of mind for all of us" include "rising prices, supply chain disruptions all exacerbated by this war in Ukraine", said Kirby.
WORLD
The Guardian

Sri Lanka almost out of fuel, with no fresh supplies in sight

Sri Lanka has virtually run out of petrol and diesel after several expected shipments were delayed indefinitely, the energy minister has said. Kanchana Wijesekera apologised to motorists as he said on Saturday that oil cargoes that were due last week did not turn up, while those scheduled to arrive next week will also not reach Sri Lanka due to “banking” reasons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techeblog.com

Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey ARK Curved Gaming Monitor Could be Released This Summer

First unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Samsung’s massive 55-inch Odyssey ARK curved gaming monitor might be going on sale this August. Unlike other curved gaming monitors, this one boasts a 16:9 4K OLED display, complete with supports for pivot, tilt, and rotation modes. You can also set the aspect ratio to ultrawide 21:9 or ultrawide 49:9.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best PS4 headsets 2022

If you want to game well, you need some great audio. So why not check out a headset? Not only can you get great audio, but you can also use the microphone for multiplayer. Here are our favorite options.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

F1 2022 game release date and pre-order deals on Playstation, Xbox and PC

The next installment in the official Formula 1 racing game series is on its way with a release date of 1 July on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC. Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the latest entry and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.F1 21 made some changes to the franchise when it released last year. We can expect to see the Miami Grand Prix makes its gaming debut as well as the F2 2021 season and the option to build...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series X/S Outselling PS5 In Japan As Sony Hammered By Supply Issues

Xbox is outselling the PS5 in Japan as Sony struggles with supply issues. According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series console family sold 6,695 units during the period June 13-19, which eclipses PS5's 3,035 sales. While Sony remains far ahead of Xbox in terms of Japanese sales overall, this marks the second time this generation that weekly sales have been significantly in Microsoft's favour.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Microsoft Edge update brings Xbox streaming 'Clarity Boost' to everyone

Microsoft is hoping to make Edge the browser of choice for gamers. The company is rolling out a host of gaming-related updates to most users, including perks for game streaming. A new (if long in development) Clarity Boost feature improves the visual quality of console titles when you're using Xbox Cloud Gaming on a Windows 10 or 11 PC. The spatial upscaling technology won't make you forget that it's a stream, but the sample Microsoft offered suggests it will reduce the muddy look that sometimes plagues remote games.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game, BT and Studio restocks available now – find the best deal on the console

Update 24 June: The PS5 is in stock at Game and for BT Broadband customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio, Base and The Game Collection. Read on for more information.Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Minnesota

These are the most popular game consoles in each state

In 1977, the rise of the Atari 2600 sparked a war that rages on across the United States today. In a single uninterrupted battle for supremacy of the living room, the console wars have given gamers such legendary installments as the Nintendo 64 and the PlayStation 2 and such cautionary tales as the Nokia N-Gage and the Ouya.Today we bring you an in-depth look at the present state of the ongoing campaign. Thanks to a study conducted by Spades Challenge, we now have in-depth internet search data to show which consoles are most popular in the US today, broken down...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Update Games on PS4 and PS5

You’ll see two ways when you learn how to update games on PS4 and PS5. You can let it happen automatically or update individual titles manually. All you need is an internet connection and the latest software update for the system. Every file comes through the PlayStation Store, so there’s no need to visit other web pages to get an update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Report May Leak Next Huge Console Exclusive Game

A new PlayStation report may shed light on a future and big console exclusive game for the PS4 and PS5. Yesterday, we relayed word of a new report that claimed PlayStation was preparing to reveal three new gaming headsets and two new gaming monitors next week under the branding "INZONE." Not long after we relayed this report, Sony confirmed a special presentation is happening on June 28. Promoting this representation, it used the tagline "Find Your New Zone," which is an obvious reference to "INZONE."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
VIDEO GAMES
T3

T3

193
Followers
535
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy