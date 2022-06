Champaign Center Partnership is promoting 13 Thursdays again this summer, where you can take advantage of various deals at Campustown businesses. If you want to take things to the next level, you can also participate in Campustown Explorers. By trying various "challenges", you can earn points. Earn a certain number of points in a week, and your name goes into a prize drawing. For example, if you earn 350 points by 11:59 p.m. on June 30th, you could win two Colonnade Club tickets to the Illinois-Iowa football game.

