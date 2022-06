America’s love affair with the automobile has never been lost on Andover. As early as 1901, the automobile made its first appearance on downtown Main Street. Within a decade, Henry Ford’s Model T, an “affordable car for the common man”, further fueled a growing fever. In the decade between 1910 and 1920 Americans went from owning 8000 motor vehicles to 8 million.

