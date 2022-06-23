Holden sets special election for Board of Selectmen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.

