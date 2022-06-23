ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Holden sets special election for Board of Selectmen

The Landmark
 3 days ago

HOLDEN — Robert Lavigne was absent from the recent Board of Selectmen meeting, but the board was focused on his seat. A special election was slated for Sept. 6 to fill the position left open when Lavigne resigned in April, too close to the town election to get the spot on...

www.thelandmark.com

whdh.com

WATCH: Congresswoman Lori Trahan reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a Lowell Democrat, Zoomed live with 7NEWS to talk about her reaction after hearing the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “Abortions will still happen,” she said. “The difference is, women in (states with trigger laws) will have to get them...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

The Wellesley aqueduct bathrooms at Hunnewell Field have landed

The long-awaited replacement for the bathrooms along the Cochituate Aqueduct at Hunnewell Field in Wellesley have arrived. More work is needed before they are open for business, but it looks like we’re most of the way there (we’ll be getting an update this coming week). We very much...
WELLESLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs order protecting abortion rights: ‘I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Friday protecting abortion rights in the Bay State, coming just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away access to reproductive health care for millions of women across the United States. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Webster Police chief says Supreme Court ruling won't change gun laws in Mass.

WEBSTER, Mass. - A local police chief said not much will change here in Massachusetts, in terms of the way people get a license to carry a firearm. The Supreme Court threw out a New York law that restricted access to concealed carry permits. It required applicants to show special cause for why they needed the gun. Police departments in Massachusetts oversee who are eligible for a license to carry.
WEBSTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Catholic bishop reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Courts decide descendant of enslaved man can sue Harvard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A major ruling coming out of the Massachusetts supreme court in favor of a Norwich woman. Tamara Lanier claims Harvard University has been exploiting pictures of her ancestors by using them in banners and textbooks. She sued the university and tonight she got the green...
NORWICH, CT
WWLP

40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are K9 friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for k-9s to join their human hikers. For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston

Boston city councilor faces backlash for ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet

The city councilor apologized, but critics say the tweet plays into anti-Semitic tropes. A Boston city councilor is facing backlash after she sent a tweet Thursday morning that critics say plays on anti-Semitic tropes. First-term Councilor Kendra Lara, who is from and represents the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, tweeted and later...
BOSTON, MA

