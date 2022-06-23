Deadline Looms for Saginaw Council and School Board Openings

BAY CITY, MI - Qualified Bay County residents can now get an extra financial boost to help them overcome hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay County Board of Commissioners set aside $1,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a household assistance program. The program was made to help out households in the county to pay for costs such as delinquent property taxes as well as delinquent rent, mortgage and utility payments. Qualified households can receive up to $3,000 in one-time grant funding through the program.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO