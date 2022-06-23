Deadline Looms for Saginaw Council and School Board Openings

Saginaw Valley State University has been awarded $1.2 million in federal funding to help rural students succeed in college. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program. It’s designed to expand existing programs, like career services, and develop new programs to improve college preparedness, access and success. By meeting the unique needs of rural students, these programs will help increase rural enrollment and graduation rates and long-term career success.
