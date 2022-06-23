ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Deadline Looms for Saginaw Council and School Board Openings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Saginaw is reminding residents interested in running for city council or the Saginaw Board of Education that Tuesday, July 26th at 4 p-m is the deadline to file...

The Saginaw News

Saginaw County voters could help mosquito control move to ex-Buena Vista schools site

SAGINAW, MI — Potentially with the help of Saginaw County voters, mosquito control operations will land a new home base for operations by March 2024. During a Tuesday, June 21, meeting, a trio of Saginaw County Board of Commissioners votes led to the sale of the existing facility located on Saginaw’s riverside district, the acquirement of a potential new hub in Buena Vista Township, and the inclusion of a countywide mosquito control tax renewal and addition to November election ballots.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County decides how to spend nearly one-third of its $37M stimulus

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County officials this week approved spending $11.6 million of its $37 million federal stimulus money on 18 projects. The decision during a Tuesday, June 21, meeting marked the priciest single-day investment yet authorized for American Rescue Plan Act funds by the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners, which received authority to spend the money more than one year ago.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay County residents can now apply for $3K household assistance grants

BAY CITY, MI - Qualified Bay County residents can now get an extra financial boost to help them overcome hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay County Board of Commissioners set aside $1,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a household assistance program. The program was made to help out households in the county to pay for costs such as delinquent property taxes as well as delinquent rent, mortgage and utility payments. Qualified households can receive up to $3,000 in one-time grant funding through the program.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw to Resume Water Shutoffs for Non-Payment July 18

The City of Saginaw is reminding residents that collection efforts and water shutoffs for delinquent accounts will resume beginning Monday, July 18. The city paused water shutoffs early in the pandemic. City officials said any account shown as delinquent with no recent payments payment arrangement will be subject to disconnection....
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw to resume water service shut offs on July 18

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is reminding residents water service shut offs for utility accounts will resume starting on July 18. The city said any accounts without recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement could have their service shut off. Customers behind on their payments can contact...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

One week left to file claims for Flint water settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -- It's now or never for residents hoping to get a share of the $626 million Flint water civil settlement. Residents have one week left to file all claims and corresponding documents before the extended deadline of June 30th. Anyone who needs help and hasn't retained another...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

SVSU Receives Federal Funding to Help Rural Students

Saginaw Valley State University has been awarded $1.2 million in federal funding to help rural students succeed in college. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program. It’s designed to expand existing programs, like career services, and develop new programs to improve college preparedness, access and success. By meeting the unique needs of rural students, these programs will help increase rural enrollment and graduation rates and long-term career success.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Officials hoping to scale down no contact order for Flint River by Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials announced on Friday they hope to scale down the no contact order for the Flint River by Monday 10 days after an oil-like substance spilled into the water. The Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Department determined the source was from the Lockhart Chemical...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

State pandemic lunch program set to expire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A pandemic-era program that helps provide free school lunch to students is set to expire at the end of the month. Lawmakers proposes a bill to extend the assistance through September next year, but it has stalled. Ericka Taylor of the Saginaw Intermediate School District is...
SAGINAW, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries during July – By Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout July. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. July’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers and zucchini.
FLINT, MI
wgvunews.org

Rep. Moolenaar reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, is calling the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade one of the most wonderful days in the history of the country. Moolenaar says the decision will save millions of lives and he will do everything he can to make...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw cracks down on fireworks this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The booms and flashes of fireworks are expected to be on display as we approach the fourth of July holiday, but one mid-Michigan city will be cracking down on residents launching off fireworks at Illegal times. Following the city of Saginaw’s Fourth of July, the Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI

Community Policy