By BEN WALKER AP Baseball WriterNo dog ever had a better yard to play in than Drago.Because as countless Boston Red Sox players and fans saw over the last decade, Drago's playground was Fenway Park.Sniffing along the Green Monster, exploring the dugouts or simply resting on the pitcher's mound before a game, Drago was a delight. And valuable, too, as a German shepherd service dog for head groundskeeper Dave Mellor.A week ago, shortly after walking on the outfield grass before the Red Sox hosted Oakland, Drago had a stroke. Two days later, he died at age 10."I was blessed he...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO