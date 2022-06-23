ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Must See, When One YouTuber Is Suing Another Over a Crazy Accident

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's really no good guy here, just two idiotic YouTubers who . . . as the kids say . . . Effed around and found out. JEFF WITTEK is suing DAVID DOBRIK over a stunt that went incredibly wrong in Utah back in the summer of...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member Jeff Wittek After Near-Fatal Stunt

Watch: David Dobrik Sued for $10 MILLION By Former Vlog Squad Member. David Dobrik and Jeff Wittek's falling out has officially crossed over into legal territory. According to court documents obtained by E! News on June 23, former Vlog Squad member Wittek is suing Dobrik for $10 million in damages relating to "general negligence and intentional tort" following a near-fatal accident that occurred in June 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Harrowing Story Of Jody Plauché — The Boy Whose Father Shot His Rapist On Live TV

Jody Plauché was just 11 when he was kidnapped and repeatedly raped by his karate teacher Jeff Doucet — then in March 1984, his father Gary Plauché took deadly revenge. When he was 11 years old, Jody Plauché became famous for something he didn’t do. Then, Jody’s father, Gary, shot Jody’s kidnapper and rapist Jeff Doucet at the Baton Rouge Airport. Doucet died; Gary became a hero. But things were more complex for Jody.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Wittek
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Why TikTok Lost It Over A Mexican Restaurant Karen

From the March Jack in the Box drive-thru incident in California to the IHOP straw scandal in Orlando (also in March), there's no shortage of so-called "Karens" making fools of themselves in public. A similar episode occurred in 2019 at the former Tampico Mexican Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia, involving a woman who became upset after hearing the manager speaking to another employee in Spanish, per NBC News.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtubers

Comments / 0

Community Policy