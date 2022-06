In eastern central Africa, the Virunga Mountains stretch across the borders of Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a line of formidable volcanoes rising above verdant forest. This is the home of the critically endangered mountain and eastern lowland gorillas made famous through the work of the late primatologist Dian Fossey. Today, the gorillas of Virunga continue to face threats from poaching, habitat destruction, climate change, and other human activity. There is reason for cautious optimism, however: The numbers of some populations have increased over the last decade, thanks largely to a dedicated conservation effort that includes the men and women of Gorilla Doctors.

