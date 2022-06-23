ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Nova Community Center Gym Closing

ormondbeach.org
 5 days ago

Beginning July 11th, 2022, the gym at Nova Community...

www.ormondbeach.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Orlando restaurant Too Much Sauce announces permanent closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Too Much Sauce, a restaurant on Mills Avenue in Orlando that specialized in serving gluten-free comfort foods with homemade sauces, announced its immediate and permanent closure on Sunday. On Facebook, in a statement written by owner Evan Dimov to update followers, the decision to close was...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Breaking News: Disney World Cancels Big Project

This new service will give travelers flying into Orlando another option. The service would still require you to travel from Disney Springs to your resort via a Disney bus, boat, personal car service or taxi. Some might enjoy the cost savings, while others would prefer a more direct route to their resort.
ORLANDO, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You can sample French cuisine meals here. You'll adore its cuisine, particularly the delectable spiced crab, wonderfully cooked chicken with pesto, and handmade marinated duck. A large chocolate soufflé, a well-prepared watermelon salad, and a unique blueberry tartlet are all available to order. The wine range is comprehensive, ensuring that all consumers will find something to their liking. This bar's main attractions are its unequaled espresso coffee, excellent cappuccino, and sensational American coffee.
ORLANDO, FL
wdcnews6.com

$15 Million Florida Mansion Is A Disney Lover’s Dream Come True

A sprawling mansion in Orlando, Florida with Disney-themed amenities and decor has come on the market for just under $15 million. The property is in the guard-gated Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort, a few minutes away from the front gate of the Magic Kingdom. The...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Ormond Beach, FL
Lifestyle
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Mouth-Watering Italian Food in Orlando

Italian is some of the most diverse and delicious cuisines in the world. From pasta to ravioli, chicken marsala, and fettuccini alfredo, there is something for everyone to love. Authentic Italian food might be my absolute favorite. Thankfully, Italian food is also one of the most widely available cuisines. I...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Location Permanently Tonight

A beloved store at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida will be shutting its doors permanently. We are sad to report that a popular store at Universal Studios in Orlando will be closing very, very soon. A tweet from digital content creator Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) last week confirmed that...
ORLANDO, FL
getnews.info

Orlando Parking Lot Paving Highlights Why People Should Consider Hiring Them For Their Paving Projects

Orlando, FL – June 25, 2022 – In a recent website post, Orlando Parking Lot Paving explained why people should consider hiring them for their paving projects. If people need parking spaces that hold up to heavy vehicle traffic, make a great first impression on customers, and be of the highest quality materials, call on them! The paving crew at Orlando Parking Lot Paving is fully licensed and bonded, equipped with the latest equipment and expertise. Their warranty backs every job the Paving Contractor Orlando undertakes.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
ENVIRONMENT
orlandoweekly.com

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

Who needs Michelin stars? Let's go to the people to see what they like. Yelp just released its list of the Top 100 restaurants in Florida and the Orlando metro was more than well-represented. Basing their rankings on amount and quality of foodies' rankings, a wide snapshot of Orlando cuisine ended up in the mix. From omakase-style sushi spots to greasy spoons, from coffee shops to crab shacks, the City Beautiful was out in force. Take a look at the restos that made the cut below.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park
askflagler.com

Flagler Beach Commissioners React to Missed Grant Money, Scrutiny Against City Manager

FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach city government delivered residents more disappointing news at Thursday’s meeting when it was learned that the city had not capitalized on the opportunity for up to $739k in grant money from the Tourist Development Council. There were no procedural roadblocks preventing the city for applying for some or all of the loan, its failure to seize it came as a result of city staff not preparing a project proposal in time for the grant. The window to do so was 18 months long, including an extension.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
classiccenter.art

Just Toys Classic Cars Orlando

Just Toys Classic Cars Orlando. Find company research, competitor information, contact details & financial data for just toys classic cars llc of orlando, fl. At just toys classic cars we work hard every day to make everyone's dream of owning a custom, classic, antique, or muscle car come true. We...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 disturbances brewing in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists are tracking three tropical disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. The first tropical wave is near the Windward Islands. It is likely to form over the next few days. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy