Nova Community Center Gym Closing

FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach city government delivered residents more disappointing news at Thursday’s meeting when it was learned that the city had not capitalized on the opportunity for up to $739k in grant money from the Tourist Development Council. There were no procedural roadblocks preventing the city for applying for some or all of the loan, its failure to seize it came as a result of city staff not preparing a project proposal in time for the grant. The window to do so was 18 months long, including an extension.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO