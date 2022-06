NEWPORT BEACH⸺ The American Legion Yacht Club will host the Annual Old Glory Boat Parade on July 4. Boaters are welcome to decorate their vessels to the theme of “America the Beautiful” and join the yacht club at 1 p.m. off the east end of Lido Island. Participants will compete for class awards like Best Decorated, Finest Costumes, Most Creative, and the Commodore’s Award; class winners will be announced at an awards banquet on July 17.

