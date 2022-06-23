UPDATE: “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Offers Free Fitness Classes This Saturday at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Health experts believe being fit is very important. We invite you to take the first step towards fitness and make it part of your lifestyle. Join us this Saturday, June 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Park, 1581 N. Chaparral Street, for the following FREE “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” fitness classes: ‘Back to Basics Fitness,’ Yoga or Zumba class. Our community partner, H-E-B, provides fruit and water for all participants.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older abilities and skill levels on Saturdays. The class schedule is available online.

Register Online today for the free fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize!

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through June 30.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.