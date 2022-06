Utah’s 154 percent increase in Covid cases the last two weeks is the fifth largest growth in the nation since June 9 and the state’s other metrics are up as well. To gauge the severity of coronavirus outbreaks, state health officials track hospitalizations and emergency room visits and both numbers increased the last seven days. Almost five percent of Utah’s emergency room visits the last week involved COVID-19 patients; it was barely above four percent the previous week.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO