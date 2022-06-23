ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (42-25) look to complete a 3-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds (23-45) Thursday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 6-0

The Dodgers put up 8 runs in each of the first 2 games of this series and their 22-13 road mark is 3rd best in the league.

The Reds have dropped 6 games in a row, which is just their 3rd longest streak of the season as they have also had a 9-game skid and an 11-game losing streak.

Dodgers at Reds projected starters

LHP Clayton Kershaw vs. RHP Hunter Greene

Kershaw (4-1, 2.08 ERA) makes his 8th start of the season. He has a 0.85 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 through 39 IP.

  • In 2 starts since returning from the IL he has allowed 3 ER in 9 IP with 8 K and 3 BB.
  • He is 3-1 in 4 road starts this season, surrendering just 3 ER across 23 IP for a 1.17 ERA.

Greene (3-7, 5.26 ERA) makes his 14th start. He has a 1.29 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 11.8 K/9 through 65 IP.

  • His triple-digit heat misses a lot of bats as he has recorded double-digit swinging strikes in each of his last 8 starts.
  • His fly ball tilt and hitter-friendly home park have led to some home run issues. He has served up 17 already, which is the 3rd highest mark in the league.

Dodgers at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Money line (ML): Dodgers -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Reds +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Dodgers -1.5 (-130) | Reds +1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Dodgers at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Reds 3

The Reds have lost 7 home games in a row and will certainly have their hands full against Kershaw in this one. The price is pretty steep, but the DODGERS (-230) are still worth a small play.

The Dodgers have run off 6 straight against the Reds this season by a combined score of 42-13. None of the Dodgers’ games have been decided by a single run and just one contest was decided by 2 runs.

Go with DODGERS -1.5 (-130) as the best value in this game.

Kershaw has been excellent as usual when healthy and Greene has been better than his ERA would suggest. The total has gone Under in five of Cincinnati’s last 6 games against a lefty starter and UNDER 8.5 (+110) is the side to take.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
