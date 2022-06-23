ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Origins Of Black People With Red Hair

By Shannon Dawson
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtoUN_0gJfGVBS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZmDi_0gJfGVBS00

Source: Luca De Massis / Pexels


Y ou might normally associate fiery red hair with people of Irish descent , but the unique trait can also be found throughout a number of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

MORE: The Aboriginal Australians: The First Inhabitants Of Australia Were Black People

Africans and people from the Caribbean have also been known to don bright red hair due to a gene mutation in the melanocortin 1 receptor commonly referred to as MC1R. The special gene regulates melanin in skin pigmentation , the eyes, and hair. However, the distinctive trait only occurs in an individual when both parents carry the unique receptive gene. Scientists believe that gene mutation is more common in climates where there is little to no harmful sun exposure.

According to the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), about 35 percent of people in Ireland and Scotland carry the MC1R receptor and roughly 10 percent have red hair. Globally, only 1 to 2 percent of the population have red hair, which is why it’s quite rare to see Black people with the unique feature, but they do exist.

Migration may have played a role in spreading the unique gene mutation

Barry Starr, a geneticist from Stanford University told Vice that “Red hair carriers in the Caribbean and Africa are for the most part due to migration or gene flow.”

“The last evidence I saw, was that there was a strong selection pressure against changes in the MC1R gene that caused it not to work in regions with a lot of sunlight—think Africa,” Dr. Star explained. “This probably has to do with the pale skin that comes with red hair. This means that even if an MC1R mutation did spontaneously appear previously in African populations, as it did multiple times in Europe, it did not spread and eventually petered out.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by michelle marshall (@iammichellemarshall)

The red hair trait may have developed from historical interactions between Europeans and Africans in the Caribbean in the 1600s. Catholic Irish people were sent to the West Indies as indentured servants during that time period.

“This might also explain why you occasionally see red hair on a black Caribbean person who has two black parents. By chance alone, it might be that they are both carrying a European mutation which has come together in their child,”  Dr. George Busby an expert from the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, added to the publication.

Additionally, red hair can also occur in Black people as a result of Albinism, a genetic condition that reduces melanin in the skin.  The rare trait usually occurs in people who have rufous Albinism, which, in addition to red hair, can cause an individual to have golden or bronze skin as well as blue eyes.

SEE ALSO:

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

Ireland’s Earliest Inhabitants Were Black People With Blue Eyes

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This $11 Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands

I'm no stranger to the phenomenon of losing a strange amount of hair: I've been a prolific shedder since the '90s, and am responsible for an untold number of empty Drano bottles. Between my three cats and myself, there's a lot of loose hair floating around these parts, so I'm always on the lookout for potential remedies. One that has reviewers impressed? Pacifica's Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum.
HAIR CARE
In Style

La Prairie's Night Cream Is a Work of Art

La Prairie's Pure Gold Nocturnal Radiance Balm is one product I always leave out on my bathroom counter. Not just because the refillable gilded jar is nearly as big as my face, but it easily passes a piece of art, too. As for what's inside the eye-catching vessel, as with...
SKIN CARE
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: A Guide to Toronto’s Best Curly Hair Salons

This is Texture Talk, a column that deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. The textured-hair experience is multitudinous. No two heads of curls are the same, and the ways...
HAIR CARE
Fatherly

Maxwell Shows Us That Big Afros and Natural Hair Are Here To Stay

When it comes to natural hair, the best motto is: If you’ve got it, flaunt it, which is exactly what Maxwell does best (besides sing and dominate top ten charts, of course). His voluminous mane of thick hair makes a bold style statement that fits his personality as well as his look and perfectly suits any style and occasion.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Pigmentation#Europe#Gene Mutation#Racism#Irish#Australians#Stanford University
technologynetworks.com

Chemistry Gives Wigs a Helping Hand

For some people, wigs are a fun and colorful fashion accessory, but for those with hair loss from alopecia or other conditions, they can provide a real sense of normalcy and boost self-confidence. Whether made from human or synthetic strands, however, most hairpieces lose their luster after being worn day after day. Now, researchers in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces report a new way to make wigs more durable and long lasting.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Skincare experts warn against viral tanning TikTok hack

Skincare experts have warned against a viral TikTok hack which promises to offer sun worshippers the tan of their dreams.TikTok user Miriam Mrovili’s shared her advice for getting a “beaut tan”, which involves creating a concoction of water and moisturiser and then spraying it on the body. The mixture is then applied to a person’s skin before and during sunbathing. @mimosaaaxo Afrobeats>>>> #foryou #tanningtips #foryourpage ♬ Sugercaneremixspeedup by kojomiles - CERTIFIED 💦LOVER 👅BOY 😎 The clip has since been viewed 5.5 million times with many users keen to try the tanning technique for themselves. Other...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Study Unveils The Secret Lives Of Skin Mites

The first comprehensive DNA analysis of hair mites shows their unusual lifestyle habits, bodily traits, and evolutionary future. New research suggests that the tiny mites that inhabit human pores and reproduce on our faces at night are becoming such reduced organisms as a result of their peculiar lifestyles that they may soon merge into humanity.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
verywellhealth.com

How to Tell the Difference Between Shingles & Poison Ivy

Shingles and poison ivy are conditions that affect the skin. They both cause rashes that can look very similar, so people often wonder how to tell the difference. Even though the rashes look much the same, their causes, treatments, and prevention are different. This article discusses the shingles and poison...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Surprising varicose veins remedies: Expert guide to treatments from blue light 'pen' to a foam pillow and horse chestnut gel

Around three in ten adults in the UK have varicose veins. These occur when the valves inside the veins of the legs stop working properly, causing blood to flow back down. 'Over time, this enlarges the veins,' explains Gary Maytham, a consultant vascular surgeon at St George's Hospital, London and Spire Gatwick Park Hospital in Surrey.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

TV celebrity psychologist, 66, who was left with a 'pixie ear' after facelift sues Harley Street cosmetic surgeon for £35,000

A TV psychologist who had a cosmetic facelift by a top Harley Street surgeon is suing him for £35,000 claiming she was left with 'scars and a pixie ear'. Dating and behaviour expert Jo Hemmings, who regularly appears on Good Morning Britain, claims she has been left with an 'elf-like ear' following 'negligent aftercare' after going under the knife with cosmetic surgeon Peter Cumbo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

674
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy