W. Thomas Porter, 82

Marvin E. Cook, 79, of Brookville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 following a four year battle with Alzheimer’s. Marvin was born in Connersville on October 17, 1942, to William and Kathleen Murphy Cook. He was in the Brookville High School graduating class of 1960. Marvin married Janice Moreland on December 7, 1963 in Bright, Indiana, and they enjoyed over fifty-three years together. He was employed as a truck driver for 32 years at E. W. Brockman in Connersville and in retirement he worked for George’s Pharmacy. Marvin was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brookville. He enjoyed classic cars, reading, traveling, rescuing animals, helping people and drawing. His greatest joy was being with family.

BROOKVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO