Gov. Ivey: Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’
By WALA Staff
wbrc.com
3 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey called President Joe Biden’s efforts to temporarily suspend taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel a “gimmick.”. On Wednesday, Biden urged Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel for three months to help Americans beleaguered by high fuel costs. He also urged states...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Abortion is officially illegal in our state. The Alabama Human Life Protection Act which passed back in 2019 is now law. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled on the matter on June 24 to lift injunctions. With the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, power was handed...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s state and federal leaders, as well as other organizations, are starting to react to news that the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half-century. More reaction will be added as...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC, WSFA, WAFF) - United States District Judge Myron Thompson granted Alabama’s motion to dissolve a preliminary injunction related to the Alabama Human Life Protection Act in 2019 to, “protect unborn children from abortion.”. Marshall filed the motion Friday afternoon. Thompson’s order said, “The defendants’ emergency...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general issued a forceful statement Friday in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturns Roe v. Wade. Attorney General Steve Marshal gave notice that “[b]ecause neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect.”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people said the ruling from the Supreme Court on abortion is a victory while others believe it’s a tragedy. This difference in opinions on the overturning of Roe V Wade is coming from leaders, churches, and organizations across the state. The Catholic Diocese of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We have had a sunny and warm start to the day. Temperatures are rapidly warming up into the lower 90s shortly before noon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover developing. We are already watching showers and storms develop in parts of Georgia and into southeast Alabama. A weak disturbance that produced showers and storms in Georgia is moving off to the west and will help to enhance our storm chances later today. Get ready for another hot and muggy afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. With increasing humidity values, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for some of our southwestern counties today where heat indices could reach at or above 105°F. It includes Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb and Sumter counties. The advisory is set to expire today at 9 p.m. We will likely see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to work outside this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40-50% today. Storms that form this afternoon and evening will have the potential to become strong or possibly severe. Main threats include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Flooding isn’t a major concern, but storm movement may end up slow which could result in some issues. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. If you hear thunder or see lightning, that is your cue to go indoors. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20/59 and into parts of east Alabama. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening, plan for the chance for a few storms. Temperatures will likely start out in the 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the baseball game.
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A newborn in Texas was safely surrendered to a fire department Wednesday afternoon under the state’s Safe Haven law. The Amarillo Fire Department said firefighters were handed a healthy baby who is 6 to 8 weeks old. According to the fire department, the...
MAGNOLIA BEACH, Texas (Gray News) – A sea turtle nest with about 45 hatchling Kemp’s ridley eggs was discovered on a beach inside a bay in Texas. “This has never happened in modern times,” said Dr. Pamela Plotkin, director of Texas Sea Grant and sea turtle biologist. “Sea turtles typically nest on barrier island beaches in Texas and so seeing a turtle nest on a beach inside any bay is rare.”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tracking widely scattered areas of rain and storms moving southeast across Central Alabama. This activity is forming in the muggy air and providing localized heat relief. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for counties generally along and especially south of I-20 through 7 p.m. The feel in many locations is slightly above 100°. The breeze will hopefully help you cool down a bit too if you don’t happen to see a passing shower. Shower chance remains through about 8 p.m. Drier air filters in by tomorrow and you’ll notice the better feeling air.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A shocking attack on an Uber driver was caught on video in Las Vegas. The driver, Victoria Partridge, is recovering from her injuries, but she says she feels like no one cares about her situation. She now wants help and some justice. The routine Uber...
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
