Gov. Ivey: Biden’s call for 3-month suspension of gas, diesel taxes a ‘gimmick’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We have had a sunny and warm start to the day. Temperatures are rapidly warming up into the lower 90s shortly before noon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover developing. We are already watching showers and storms develop in parts of Georgia and into southeast Alabama. A weak disturbance that produced showers and storms in Georgia is moving off to the west and will help to enhance our storm chances later today. Get ready for another hot and muggy afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. With increasing humidity values, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for some of our southwestern counties today where heat indices could reach at or above 105°F. It includes Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb and Sumter counties. The advisory is set to expire today at 9 p.m. We will likely see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to work outside this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40-50% today. Storms that form this afternoon and evening will have the potential to become strong or possibly severe. Main threats include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Flooding isn’t a major concern, but storm movement may end up slow which could result in some issues. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. If you hear thunder or see lightning, that is your cue to go indoors. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20/59 and into parts of east Alabama. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening, plan for the chance for a few storms. Temperatures will likely start out in the 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the baseball game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO