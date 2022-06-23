ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBLIC MEETING: LEESBURG ROAD EXTENSION PROJECT

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 5 days ago

June 23, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public meeting for an overview of the Leesburg Road Extension Project.

The meeting will be held at the VFW located at Main Street and Leesburg Road on June 30, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne.

American Structurepoint is completing the design of a new road extension of Leesburg Road. The road will begin at a new roundabout at the intersection of Leesburg Road and Main Street and will be extended to the south to connect with West Jefferson Boulevard. The project will also include ADA compliant sidewalks, urban street design with curb and gutter, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping. The project is planned to be constructed in 2024.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the overview of the project, proposed improvements, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public, as well.

