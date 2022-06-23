ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Cape Cod Hospital Cancer and Cardiology Expansion - Continued Public Hearing

yarmouth.ma.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Cod Commission will hold a virtual...

yarmouth.ma.us

capeandislands.org

Mental health clinician is 1st to support police response full-time

Stephanie Rubel is the first full-time clinician assigned to the Barnstable Police Department. People experiencing mental illness and substance-use disorders are overrepresented in jail, according to the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, and a full-time clinician is now supporting Barnstable police to help prevent certain arrests under a state grant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Razor Clam Activity Booming in Eastern Cape Cod Bay

BREWSTER – Officials with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension said that razor clam activity is growing in parts of the region. “There seems to have been a boom, certainly in eastern Cape Cod Bay. There’s been a lot of activity and that’s one of the reasons Brewster took on a new fishery in that town,” Fisheries and Aquaculture Specialist Josh Reitsma said.
BREWSTER, MA
Yarmouth, MA
Massachusetts Health
FUN 107

Massive Cape Cod Mansion’s Captivating Views For Sale

It's a house with some history and you could be its third owner ever. A massive mansion dubbed "High Scatteree" is for sale on the Cape and its views of Pleasant Bay are beyond pleasant. Waterfront homes on Cape Cod are nothing new, but buying one that hasn't been on...
REAL ESTATE
iheart.com

There Was A Fatal Drowning On Cape Cod Over The Weekend

There was a fatal drowning on Cape Saturday night. A 29-year old man from South Yarmouth died after going swimming in Long Pond. According to Yarmouth Police. The victim's identity has not been released. And on Sunday night a seven-year-old boy was rushed to Falmouth Hospital after he was found unresponsive and given CPR at Snake Pond Beach in Sandwich. No word on his current condition.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies swimming in pond on Cape Cod

Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

5-year-old found unresponsive in water at Cape Cod beach

A young child was found unresponsive after a trip to a Cape Cod beach this past weekend. According to Sandwich Police, on Sunday, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, the report was updated after the...
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Missing swimmer at Long Pond located and transported

YARMOUTH – A swimmer was reported to have gone under at Long Pond in Yarmouth and not resurfaced sometime after 6 PM. Rescuers responded to the end of Lakeland Avenue and activated the regional dive team to respond. About 6:45 PM it was reported the swimmer had been located and was being transported to Cape […] The post Missing swimmer at Long Pond located and transported appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Workout Fundraiser Will Honor Fallen Barnstable Police Officer

BARNSTABLE – Recruits from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy are holding a fundraiser to honor a fallen member of the Barnstable Police Department. The CCMPA 4th ROC class will host the Sgt. Sturgis Workout Fundraiser in July in honor of Sgt. Jason Sturgis, who served as a Barnstable Police Officer for 19 years.
capecod.com

Swimmer drowns at Long Pond in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – On Saturday at 6:20 PM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen approximately 50 yards offshore. A shoreline search of the area yielded negative results. Divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department were deployed and located the victim approximately 100 yards offshore.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Tanker rollover closes Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich for hours

SANDWICH – A tanker truck reportedly overturned on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 63 (Chase Road) in Sandwich shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). Initial reports say the driver was able to get out of the septic truck and that the tank was empty at the time of the crash but firefighters had to mitigate diesel fuel from the truck’s saddle tank. The Mass State Police truck team will investigate the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

Missing Swimmer Safely Located in Lakeville, Mass.

A swimmer who went missing Sunday night while at a pond in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was safely located on someone's boat, police said. Lakeville police confirmed the swimmer was fine after being found on a boat in the area. Police initially received a call just before 7 p.m. and said they...
LAKEVILLE, MA
iheart.com

"It's Like Etsy In-Person": New Expanded Artisan Store Opens In Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Kingston Collection Mall is now home to a newly expanded artisan shop, that boasts of being the largest store of its kind in all of Massachusetts. 4GoodVibes, an artisan store that features work from over 300 local artists, has expanded from a 1,000-square-foot...
KINGSTON, MA
InsideHook

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club: The New England Getaway You Didn’t Know You Needed

As someone who grew up in Massachusetts and takes an inordinate amount of pride in no longer living there, (and in managing to escape without any discernible accent) I’ll admit I was prepared to be underwhelmed by Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, a historic seaside hotel on Cape Cod. Spoiler alert, I wasn’t. This absolute gem of a resort saw my jaded New York elitism and calmly handed me the idyllic New England getaway I didn’t know I needed, and I’ve never enjoyed being wrong more in my life.
BREWSTER, MA
FUN 107

Have You Seen These New Gas Pump Handles Around the SouthCoast?

I'm not sure when exactly these new gas pump handles were installed, but it was most certainly within the past month or so. Over at the Shawmut Avenue Cumberland Farms in New Bedford and sprinkled throughout the SouthCoast, gas pump handles are being upgraded with eco-friendly plastic-glove receptacles. At first,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two bicyclists injured in separate incidents in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Two bicyclists were injured in separate incidents in Provincetown Saturday. Early Saturday afternoon a man fell from his bike on Bradford Street near Standish Street. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A short time later, rescuers were called to a bike accident on the Provincelands […] The post Two bicyclists injured in separate incidents in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Child nearly drowns at Sandwich pond

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, they received a 911 call reporting a missing 5-year-old at Snake Pond Beach in Forestdale. Within moments, that report was updated to the child was found under the water and was not breathing. Sandwich Police and Fire responded to the scene, where bystanders were performing CPR. Officers and Paramedics rendered aid to the boy who was at the beach with a parent. The victim was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for treatment. This incident is under investigation with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.
SANDWICH, MA

