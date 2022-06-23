ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

415 Forrest St

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute brick 2 BR on Forrest St! - 2 BR, 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Dining room. Gas...

News Argus

1615 Gavin Dr

Nice brick cud le sac single family home with lawn and porch!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1615-gavin-dr-high-point-nc/925298. Large 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Unit on First Floor. Move in Special of $250.00 off the first month!! - Large 1 Bedroom/1 bath unit with living...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2230 Sunderland Rd, Condo 36E

1 bedroom/1 bath lower level condo - 1 bedroom/1 bath lower level condo available immediately in British Woods condo community. Private balcony. Located minutes from Peterscreek Parkway and I40. For more information email Wanda Robinson at wandarobinsonhomes@gmail.com or call 336.618.0449. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2230 Sunderland Rd, Condo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

5667 Hornaday Rd

Well appointed two bedroom condo in quiet subdivision with pool near bus, highways and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5667-hornaday-rd-greensboro-nc/925896. Property Id 925896. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5667 Hornaday Rd, Greensboro, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $1250. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/27/2022. Listing ID. 77978084Source. Related thenewsargus Housing Listings. Posted in...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

424 Infinity Circle

New Construction-Off griffith Road-3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home with 2 car garage - One level new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths-Large open kitchen with island overlooking large den with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Beautiful flex room with french doors-could be used as an office or bedroom. Laundry room on main level, master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, and master bath has double vanities, large shower and a linen closet. Home has a double garage. Call toDAY FOR A VIEWING!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2974 York Place Drive

AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH-New Construction-Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- - New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Walkertown.. Convenient to shopping, highways, dining, etc. This beautiful new town home has a large den with gas fireplace and open to kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. large pantry and one car garage. Door off den leads to private fenced in patio-great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms-master bedroom is large and the master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. 2 other large bedrooms and one full bath are also located on 2nd level. Community has a beautiful clubhouse and large swimming pool. The pictures are similar to the this home, just different finishes. Unable to take pictures until construction is complete.
WALKERTOWN, NC
News Argus

2030 CRAIG STREET

2030-4 Craig Street-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!!!! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2nd Floor, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Coin Operated Basement Laundry, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

164-174 WEST END BLVD

164-5 West End Blvd-1BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, S/R, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Off-Street Parking, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you can visit our office...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1900 B-8 Queen St-1BR/1BA-APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R, Painted Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Basement Coin Laundry, Water & Hot Water Included, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke...
LOCKLAND, OH
News Argus

2239 Lula Street

Newly Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Lula Street off Old Greensboro Road - Newly Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Lula Street off Old Greensboro Road convenient to Downtown Winston-Salem, Salem Parkway and US HWY 52. Exterior of home has recently been painted. Spacious front porch leads to side deck. Home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bright living room opens to eat-in kitchen and galley kitchen. Laundry room with hook ups located through kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

130 N Gordon Dr

Gordon Manor Home - Gorgeous Ranch Style 3 bed, 3 bath home for rent in Winston Salem. Home is located in Gordon Manor! Spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Convenient extra kitchenette located in basement. Contact to schedule a viewing of this charming home!. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1715 Silver Chase Ct

Spacious Townhome | Winston Salem - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approx. 1400 square feet of spacious living can be yours in this lovely Winston Salem townhome, available now. Located near Hickory Tree Road, the location is perfect for quiet surroundings yet convenient access to major highways, retail and dining. Private patio/courtyard has been newly landscaped and provides extra privacy for a shady place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Off-street parking includes 1-car garage. No smoking. Small pets allowed on case-by-case basis.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

3016 Sherrill Avenue

Affordable 2 Bedroom Apartment in Jamestown! - Don't miss out on this affordable 2 bedroom apartment! This Jamestown unit has fresh paint, new flooring, and an updated eat-in kitchen with a new fridge! Located off of E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. this property is convenient to many restaurant! This apartment could be the perfect fit for you! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Congdon Rehab Center opens in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the Piedmont-Triad’s largest senior living communities officially opened a major addition on Monday designed to enhance the care of and services for the nearly 400 people who live there. It’s the new the new Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehabilitation Center. Lillian is the late mother of Old Dominion Freight […]
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2350 Silas Creek Parkway

Bright two bedroom home! - Lovely two-bedroom house conveniently located on Silas Creek Parkway!. There is a bedroom on both levels with tons of storage space upstairs. Hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank throughout for easy upkeep. Carport in the rear of the home and extra storage space in basement. Pets...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2000 E. Russell Ave

3 BR on Russell - 3 BR, 1 bath. Gas heat, central air conditioning. Corner lot. Kitchen and bath are like new! Hardwood floors throughout!. +++ We will schedule a showing once your application has been approved. To apply online visit www.Fowler-Fowler.com. No Pets Allowed. Location. 2000 E. Russell Ave,...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

716 Verta Avenue

1 BR Duplex in Archdale! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. electric baseboard heat, window air conditioning. Stove & refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Lawn mowing/scaping included in rent. No Pets. Non Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 716-B Verta Avenue. 1. 1. 700. Location. 716 Verta Avenue,...
ARCHDALE, NC
indyweeknc

Cugino Forno Pays Nearly $300K for Wage Violations

North Carolina pizza chain Cugino Forno came under fire last week when the Department of Labor reported that 63 workers at its Clemmons, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem locations were denied full wages. An investigation by the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division found that Cugino Forno paid employees a base rate as...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fourth of July business hours in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is breaking down the ruling of Roe v. Wade. Numerous city business and services will be closed or changed on Monday in observance of Independence Day. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday. Trash and recycling...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem kids ministry enjoys Superhero block party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some youth in Winston-Salem celebrated the end of a weeklong service project to better their community with a superhero themed block party. This took place along Northwest Boulevard on June 24. Leaders with Two Cities Church said they put this event on every year. "We try...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1004 Tabor Street

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in High Point - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located near Lexington Avenue in High Point. Situated between High Point University and Main St in High Point. Rent $1000/mo. Security Deposit $1000. Window Air. No dogs or cats allowed. No Pets Allowed.
HIGH POINT, NC

