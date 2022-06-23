ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

713 S. Scientific Street

News Argus
 5 days ago

Move in August!! - 2 Beds/1 Bath! - Available this August 2022. Currently...

News Argus

5667 Hornaday Rd

Well appointed two bedroom condo in quiet subdivision with pool near bus, highways and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5667-hornaday-rd-greensboro-nc/925896. Property Id 925896. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5667 Hornaday Rd, Greensboro, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $1250. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/27/2022. Listing ID. 77978084Source. Related thenewsargus Housing Listings. Posted in...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2230 Sunderland Rd, Condo 36E

1 bedroom/1 bath lower level condo - 1 bedroom/1 bath lower level condo available immediately in British Woods condo community. Private balcony. Located minutes from Peterscreek Parkway and I40. For more information email Wanda Robinson at wandarobinsonhomes@gmail.com or call 336.618.0449. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2230 Sunderland Rd, Condo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1615 Gavin Dr

Nice brick cud le sac single family home with lawn and porch!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1615-gavin-dr-high-point-nc/925298. Large 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Unit on First Floor. Move in Special of $250.00 off the first month!! - Large 1 Bedroom/1 bath unit with living...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

5097 Hutchins Street

LARGE Bedrooms and Huge Closets at 5097 Hutchins! - Coming July 1st! Snag this recently renovated home with fenced in backyard! Enjoy 3 over sized bedrooms with great closet space and 2 bathrooms at 5097 Hutchins St! Tenants responsible for all utilities. Small pets allowed (2 allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee)! Call (336) 494-6078 to set up a tour/ find out the open house time(s)!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1900 B-8 Queen St-1BR/1BA-APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R, Painted Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Basement Coin Laundry, Water & Hot Water Included, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke...
LOCKLAND, OH
News Argus

2239 Lula Street

Newly Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Lula Street off Old Greensboro Road - Newly Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Lula Street off Old Greensboro Road convenient to Downtown Winston-Salem, Salem Parkway and US HWY 52. Exterior of home has recently been painted. Spacious front porch leads to side deck. Home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Bright living room opens to eat-in kitchen and galley kitchen. Laundry room with hook ups located through kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2974 York Place Drive

AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH-New Construction-Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- - New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Walkertown.. Convenient to shopping, highways, dining, etc. This beautiful new town home has a large den with gas fireplace and open to kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. large pantry and one car garage. Door off den leads to private fenced in patio-great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms-master bedroom is large and the master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. 2 other large bedrooms and one full bath are also located on 2nd level. Community has a beautiful clubhouse and large swimming pool. The pictures are similar to the this home, just different finishes. Unable to take pictures until construction is complete.
WALKERTOWN, NC
News Argus

424 Infinity Circle

New Construction-Off griffith Road-3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home with 2 car garage - One level new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths-Large open kitchen with island overlooking large den with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Beautiful flex room with french doors-could be used as an office or bedroom. Laundry room on main level, master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, and master bath has double vanities, large shower and a linen closet. Home has a double garage. Call toDAY FOR A VIEWING!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

130 N Gordon Dr

Gordon Manor Home - Gorgeous Ranch Style 3 bed, 3 bath home for rent in Winston Salem. Home is located in Gordon Manor! Spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Convenient extra kitchenette located in basement. Contact to schedule a viewing of this charming home!. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

716 Verta Avenue

1 BR Duplex in Archdale! - 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. electric baseboard heat, window air conditioning. Stove & refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Lawn mowing/scaping included in rent. No Pets. Non Smoking. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 716-B Verta Avenue. 1. 1. 700. Location. 716 Verta Avenue,...
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Congdon Rehab Center opens in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the Piedmont-Triad’s largest senior living communities officially opened a major addition on Monday designed to enhance the care of and services for the nearly 400 people who live there. It’s the new the new Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehabilitation Center. Lillian is the late mother of Old Dominion Freight […]
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Leaving Garbage Can On Street For 25 Hours Now A Fineable Offense

Along with the largest tax increase in history, water and sewer rate increases and fee increases, the Greensboro City Council also added some new fines for misbehaving residents of the city. The city has had a regulation for some time that garbage and recycling bins are not allowed to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2000 E. Russell Ave

3 BR on Russell - 3 BR, 1 bath. Gas heat, central air conditioning. Corner lot. Kitchen and bath are like new! Hardwood floors throughout!. +++ We will schedule a showing once your application has been approved. To apply online visit www.Fowler-Fowler.com. No Pets Allowed. Location. 2000 E. Russell Ave,...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Walmart now offers a 10-cent gas discount in Greensboro, but it might not be worth the cost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Move over, Sheetz. Your 3-cent discount has nothing on Walmart’s whopping 10-cent gas discount—well, maybe one thing. According to a Walmart spokesperson, Walmart+ members in the Greensboro area can now get a 10-cent discount on every gallon of gas when fueling up at Walmart and Murphy stations as well as participating Exxon and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2350 Silas Creek Parkway

Bright two bedroom home! - Lovely two-bedroom house conveniently located on Silas Creek Parkway!. There is a bedroom on both levels with tons of storage space upstairs. Hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank throughout for easy upkeep. Carport in the rear of the home and extra storage space in basement. Pets...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

415 Forrest St

Cute brick 2 BR on Forrest St! - 2 BR, 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Dining room. Gas heat, central air conditioning. Unfinished basement. Detached carport. No appliances. renters insurance is required. no Section 8. +++ We will schedule a showing once your application has been approved. To apply online visit...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The price of a gallon of gasoline actually is going down – just in time for the Independence Day weekend – and with the possibility of further improvement. Travelers on vacation and intending to travel to celebrate the long weekend – July 4th falls on Monday, if you hadn’t noticed, and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

1004 Tabor Street

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in High Point - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located near Lexington Avenue in High Point. Situated between High Point University and Main St in High Point. Rent $1000/mo. Security Deposit $1000. Window Air. No dogs or cats allowed. No Pets Allowed.
HIGH POINT, NC

