713 S. Scientific Street

AVAILABLE JUNE 17TH-New Construction-Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- - New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Walkertown.. Convenient to shopping, highways, dining, etc. This beautiful new town home has a large den with gas fireplace and open to kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. large pantry and one car garage. Door off den leads to private fenced in patio-great for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms-master bedroom is large and the master bath has double vanities, separate tub and shower. Laundry room is located on 2nd level. 2 other large bedrooms and one full bath are also located on 2nd level. Community has a beautiful clubhouse and large swimming pool. The pictures are similar to the this home, just different finishes. Unable to take pictures until construction is complete.

WALKERTOWN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO