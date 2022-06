LAWRENCE — In a historic ruling, the Supreme Court announced Friday morning it had overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed access to abortion across the country. The decision means that states across the nation will have a patchwork of laws on where abortions are legal and where they are not. University of Kansas experts are available to discuss the ruling and its implications with media.

