Mason General Hospital Foundation announces Jaimie Hans as its newest board member. Mason General Hospital Foundation continues its mission to provide funding to Mason Health and Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County in support of health care programs and equipment for the local community. In fulfilling this important mission, the Foundation Board of Directors consistently seeks out strong community leaders who are committed to assisting the Foundation’s philanthropic endeavors. It is with pleasure that Mason General Hospital Foundation announces that it has elected Jaimie Hans to the MGHF Board of Directors.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO